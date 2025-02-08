4 Ways to Make Valentine’s Day All About You This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spending the month of love alone and craving chocolate? Same here, sister. But just because you’re single doesn’t mean you don’t get to celebrate. Have you heard of self-love? And I mean real self-love—not just buying a dress because you “might” have a reason to wear it in the future. I’m talking about sitting outside for 20 minutes, meditating, unplugging from your phone, baking banana bread, and listening to a podcast

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that revolve around relationship status, and in our generation, it’s hard to tell if that guy you’re “hanging out” with is going to ask you to dinner or suddenly ghost you on Feb. 13. Instead of dreading the day, let’s reframe it. This is your chance to celebrate love differently—by focusing on yourself. Here are a few ways to change your mood and make V-Day all about you!

BRING IN THE SUNLIGHT

One of the best things you can do every morning this month? Open your blinds as soon as you wake up. Let the sunlight pour in and set the tone for a bright, positive day. Planning your days and weeks in advance can also help—break tasks into smaller steps so you finish each day feeling accomplished.

spoil yourself

Looking for little ways to treat yourself? Try swapping your coffee for peppermint tea to help with digestion, and experiment with fun tea-based mocktails. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with eye patches—check out ESW Beauty’s strawberry matcha eye patches for a little self-care moment. Pick up that book you keep dusting off, buy yourself flowers, and place them by your bed, and don’t forget to refill your water bottle a few times a day!

prioritize your happiness

Make time for joy. Meet up with friends for a farmer’s market stroll or post-dinner drinks. Fill your days with positive affirmations, and take a second to smile at yourself in the mirror. You get to decide how much love you pour into yourself this month—so make your heart and mind feel happy and safe.

social media breaks are key

If deleting all social media on Feb. 14 sounds like the best idea ever? No judgment. Log off, take a break, and come back when you’re ready.

Even though Valentine’s Day can feel like a drag, you have the power to end February feeling better than when it began—more in love with yourself and the person you’re becoming. P.S. chocolate goes on sale after Valentine’s Day, so it is better to wait until after the holiday anyway!