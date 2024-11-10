This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

Whenever I think about what I want to do with my future (something I try not to do too often!) I have always landed on writing as an ultimate goal. Despite this, after life takes over I have found I rarely do any creative writing anymore, and for a while I was unsure if my passion for it remained. However, I’ve since realised that the constant presence in my life, my diaries, and the way it has truly impacted me is something I want to explore, having often taken it for granted. I was given my first one when I was around 7 as a Christmas present, but I started keeping one consecutively just over eight years ago now, which feels insane to say. I just started and (almost) never stopped. It’s been with me for the entirety of my secondary school education, and now in a massive new chapter as I settle into my first term at university. I could go on and on about the benefits I’ve found – the ability to look back on certain times, maybe with a new perspective to what I was feeling at the time, or how I’ve learned how to organise information which has genuinely helped me academically. At the same time, some memories can be quite painful to look back on, such as struggles with identity, and physical and mental health. It can be demoralising to read about problems you had going years back and realise nothing has really changed. On the other hand, it can be wonderful to see that something has improved and that you have, even slightly, grown and changed! It’s times like those I just want to give my younger self a hug. She had a lot going on. So, what advice would I give for those thinking of starting a diary? I think what puts people off starting one is knowing exactly what to write, and the truth is, annoyingly, there is no one right answer. I don’t consider myself to be the ultimate authority on this! But personally, I often find myself alternating between both entries just giving basic details of what I’ve been up to, and then on more introspective or reflective topics. Regardless, part of the freedom that comes with diaries is (hopefully!) no one else is going to be reading yours, and you truly have the ability to make it your own. It’s not even limited to only words either, using the pages to create art can be just as impactful. Ultimately, do what works for you and see how you find it. Some may also have concerns about a sense of obligation you might feel to keep writing, to the extent that it starts to feel like a chore. I also find this hard at times, there’s nothing more heartbreaking than falling out of love with something you really enjoyed. For me, always trying to avoid this feeling, this has been helped by just getting a normal plain notebook, without specific days already marked in. But I do want to emphasise that it’s completely okay to take a break from writing at all every once in a while. I’ve done that multiple times, especially when feeling particularly down or overwhelmed with academics and it’s always helped. There’s also no harm in stopping altogether and starting again even years later! Overall, the most important thing to remember, something I struggle to tell myself regularly, is that you are the one in control of your own life – and your own writing