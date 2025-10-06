It’s almost that time of the year again. The air is colder, Spotify Wrapped is just around the corner, and Starbucks fans everywhere are getting ready for one of the company’s most beloved traditions — Red Cup Day. Every year, customers line up for the chance to snag the limited-edition reusable red cup filled with their favorite holiday drink. But when is Starbucks’s Red Cup Day 2025? Here’s what to know.

As of Oct. 6, Starbucks’s Red Day Cup Day doesn’t have an official date yet, but the brand has confirmed that it’s definitely returning sometime this season. If history is any indication, Red Cup Day 2025 will likely land in mid-November. It was released Nov. 16 in 2023 and Nov. 14 in 2024 — which means fans likely won’t have to wait too long.

Starbucks first introduced its iconic red holiday cups in 1997, marking the beginning of the brand’s most recognizable traditions. Over the years, the cup has gone through countless designs — from whimsical villages of coffee pots to Christmas lights — each one highlighting the coziness of the holidays. In more recent years, Red Cup Day was created to celebrate the cups: a day when you get the cup completely free! To receive the free, limited-edition reusable cup, all you have to do is order a holiday-themed drink of any size. But remember, supplies are limited, so make sure you get there early to secure your cup!

What drinks are eligible for Starbucks’s Red Cup Day 2025?

Here’s a running list — but be sure to check with your barista before ordering:

Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Aside from the cup news, the countdown to the holiday launch at Starbucks is on. Starting Nov. 6, customers can once again enjoy the cozy drinks that make the season so special. This lineup includes the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. And later in the season, the Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will make their return — just in time to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.