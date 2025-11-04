11 ‘Wicked’ Food & Drink Collabs To Celebrate ‘For Good’ With

The Land of Oz is officially coming to fans’ taste buds — and I’m feeling hungry. With Wicked: For Good just weeks away, grocery store shelves and restaurant menus everywhere are celebrating the magic of Glinda and Elphaba with food and drink collabs galore. From special-edition packaging to color-changing desserts and all the pink-and-green treats you could dream of, stock up now to host the ultimate snack and sing-along watch party on Nov. 21.
At this point, the Wicked hype isn’t just about the movie — it’s a full-on cultural moment (if you didn’t already know that, from the 2024 Wicked press tour). The iconic color combo has found its way into daily coffee run spots and snack aisle staples. Whether you’re a longtime Wicked superfan or just someone who can’t resist a limited-edition flavor, there’s truly a little bit of something for everyone in this lineup. Prepare to snack your way through “As Long as You’re Mine,” “No Good Deed,” and every magical Wicked moment in between.
For the good witches and wicked witches alike, I’ve rounded up 11 of the sweetest food and drink collabs to celebrate and count down to Wicked: For Good.
- Chili’s Wicked-Inspired Margarita Of The Month ($6)
-
The Witches Brew Marg — made of Lunazul Blanco tequila, blue curaçao, granny smith apple syrup, and house-made sour — comes with a swizzle broom stick. The Good Witch Marg is made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, triple sec, dragonfruit syrup, and house-made sour topped with soda water and a swizzle stick wand. Each marg is only available through the end of November.
- Pillsbury Wicked Sugar Cookies ($4)
-
These ready-to-bake, cut-out sugar cookies are the ultimate movie snack to pop in the oven. The 10-pack of pre-cut cookies has half pink crown-shaped cookies and half green witch hats. Plus, the cookie dough is safe to eat raw for an easy treat.
- TruBar x Wicked Plant-Based Protein Bars ($20)
-
These plant-based protein bars come in a five-pack of Glinda’s “Daydreaming About Donuts” flavor and five-pack of Elphaba’s “Mint to Be Chip” flavor. Each bar packs in 12 grams of protein for a nutritious, on-the-go snack that’ll keep you in the Wicked spirit.
- Absolut Vodka x Wicked Limited Edition Bottle ($25)
-
This 750ml bottle of Absolut vodka comes with a removable pink and green changing sequin bottle sleeve as a nod to Oz’s shimmering Emerald City.
- Great Value Wicked Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese Cup ($6)
-
Walmart’s Great Value microwavable macaroni and cheese cups are keeping up with the fun, even for the quickest and easiest meals. The mystery mix-in cheese powder will reveal Elphaba’s green or Glinda’s pink with the same classic flavor.
- Hostess Ozmopolitan Frosted Cupcakes ($4)
-
Hostess’s on-theme frosted cupcakes come in Wickedly Wonderful Green — a frosted chocolate cake with the classic creamy filling — and Ozmopolitan Pink — a fluffy, strawberry-flavored cake with a sweet filling.
- Wicked: For Good Rice Krispie Treats ($6)
-
These Wicked Rice Krispies Treats come with, of course, pink and green sprinkles, plus an opportunity to find the Emerald Ticket hidden inside a few lucky packages. Winners get streaming codes to watch the first Wicked movie, plus four Fandango movie tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters.
- Skittles Wicked Sour Wild Berry ($3)
-
These limited-edition Skittles packs take a sour twist on the traditional Wild Berry Skittle flavors, with some Wicked-themed packaging.
- Betty Crocker Wicked: For Good Mix-To-Reveal Vanilla Cupcake Kit ($6)
-
Betty Crocker’s color-changing cupcake mix will reveal your “true Wicked colors” with just a few added ingredients. The kit includes color-changing cupcake mix, whipped topping mix with pink and green sugar crystals, and black baking cups.
- Compartes Wicked Chocolate Bars ($10)
-
Featuring both lead actresses on the packaging, the Elphaba bar is flavored with tart green apple and rich caramel. Glinda’s is a combination of strawberry and lavender, both swirled into a creamy white chocolate base.
- General Mills Breakfast Cereals ($6)
-
Two new corn puff cereals by General Mills feature a Glinda Good Berry flavor and Elphaba Caramel Apple flavor.