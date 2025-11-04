11 ‘Wicked’ Food & Drink Collabs To Celebrate ‘For Good’ With

The Land of Oz is officially coming to fans’ taste buds — and I’m feeling hungry. With Wicked: For Good just weeks away, grocery store shelves and restaurant menus everywhere are celebrating the magic of Glinda and Elphaba with food and drink collabs galore. From special-edition packaging to color-changing desserts and all the pink-and-green treats you could dream of, stock up now to host the ultimate snack and sing-along watch party on Nov. 21.

At this point, the Wicked hype isn’t just about the movie — it’s a full-on cultural moment (if you didn’t already know that, from the 2024 Wicked press tour). The iconic color combo has found its way into daily coffee run spots and snack aisle staples. Whether you’re a longtime Wicked superfan or just someone who can’t resist a limited-edition flavor, there’s truly a little bit of something for everyone in this lineup. Prepare to snack your way through “As Long as You’re Mine,” “No Good Deed,” and every magical Wicked moment in between.

For the good witches and wicked witches alike, I’ve rounded up 11 of the sweetest food and drink collabs to celebrate and count down to Wicked: For Good.