The Wicked: For Good soundtrack is officially dropping on Nov. 21, the same day as the highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters. Continuing right where we left off in Wicked part one, released Nov. 22, 2024, the follow-up will tell the story of Act II of the original Broadway musical with even more magic and emotion. And of course, one of the biggest parts of a musical is the music itself. Here’s everything we know about the Wicked: For Good soundtrack.

This time, the soundtrack is extra special because it doesn’t just bring back the iconic numbers OG fans know and love — we’re getting two brand new songs written just for the film by original Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.” Both songs are solo numbers for leading actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, returning to their roles as Elphaba and Glinda.

With more powerhouse vocals from the talented cast, brand new music, and some of the most emotional moments in the Wicked story, I already know this album will be on repeat nonstop.

Wicked: For Good Soundtrack track list

“Every Day More Wicked” – Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande

“Thank Goodness / I Couldn’t Be Happier” – Ariana Grande, Wicked Movie Cast ft. Michelle Yeoh

“No Place Like Home” – Cynthia Erivo

“The Wicked Witch of the East” – Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater

“Wonderful” – Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

“I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)” – Ariana Grande

“As Long As You’re Mine” – Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey

“No Good Deed” – Cynthia Erivo

“March of the Witch Hunters” – Wicked Movie Cast, Ethan Slater

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Ariana Grande

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

New songs on the Wicked: For Good Soundtrack

Wicked part one, which tells the first act of the stage musical, stuck mostly to the original soundtrack. Though a few songs like “One Short Day,” “Popular,” and “A Sentimental Man” were extended with additional verses, there were no entirely new tracks — so this is a pretty big deal.

“No Place Like Home” will be sung by Erivo, and its title a nod to Dorothy’s iconic line in The Wizard of Oz. Wicked is essentially a prequel and origin story of Elphaba before she becomes the Wicked Witch of the West and viewers see Dorothy’s journey in Oz, so we can probably expect cross-film references in the lyrics.

“The Girl in the Bubble” is Grande’s solo number as Glinda, and the penultimate song of the film before the title track, “For Good” — one of the musical’s most profound and emotional tracks.

Schwartz, who wrote the original Wicked musical for Broadway, confirmed back in March that there would be at least one entirely new song for the sequel. “They were written because they were necessary for the storytelling. It’s why there isn’t a new song in the first movie because we didn’t need one,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They’re an important part of the story.”

Another track included on the new album is “The Wicked Witch of the East,” sung by Marissa Bode, Erivo, and Ethan Slater. And though it’s not brand new, it was only included in the stage musical but not on the original cast album before, so this will be the first time fans can actually stream the song.

“I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it. In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs,” Schwartz wrote in a statement. “Not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”

Wicked: For Good Soundtrack release date

Fans can stream the soundtrack as soon as the film is released on Friday, Nov. 21. The physical album will be released as a CD, two-LP vinyl set, and double picture-disc LP package. Fans can find exclusive versions with limited-edition packaging at Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

Various editions of the soundtrack can be pre-ordered now on Republic Records, or pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music.