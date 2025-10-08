The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Decorating an apartment is one of those steps of college life that so many look forward to. Maybe you’ve been saving inspo for your dream apartment on Pinterest since middle school, or maybe you’re the type to see what inspires you while out shopping on move-in day. Either way, whether you are moving from a dorm room into your first apartment or re-decorating your existing space with an entirely new vibe, you are creating a space that is distinctly yours (OK fine, a mix between your and your roommates’ styles). It’s like a real-life version of The Sims. But, unlike in a video game, there aren’t any cheat codes to throw a couple thousand dollars more into your wallet to purchase the couch of your dreams. I mean, furniture can be expensive!

College students are already budgeting for groceries, rent, books, clothes, maybe student loan payments, or even tickets for that one concert that’s a few months out, so adding a $200 bookshelf to your tab might not be in the cards. But that doesn’t mean that your space has to be bare. There are plenty of amazing spots — both online and in-person — to purchase affordable furniture as a college student. Below, a group of trendy and frugal college students from across the country share their recommendations to help you get started on your furnishing journey, or to find those final few pieces.

Walmart

Walmart has more than groceries, as Izzy Farina, a senior at the University of Georgia, attests. “My roommates and I bought some outdoor furniture for our college house,” she says. “We got a patio set of a few chairs and a small table, and it’s not perfect, but it’s cute and works just enough for the two years that we will be living together!”

Facebook Marketplace

The resounding cry among many is that Facebook Marketplace is the place for affordable furniture. Maddi Baldwin, a senior at Wartburg College, says, “Facebook Marketplace is the best.”

Wayfair

Does Wayfair *actually* have just what you need? Nadia*, a senior at Hofstra University, says, “Wayfair is a mixed bag, but they have some affordable items and have sales pretty regularly.”

IKEA

Tessa Raith, a University of Washington senior, says, “IKEA is my ride or die.”

Goodwill

Sydney Longhurst, a senior at the University of Washington, is a Goodwill girl. “I thrifted a nightstand from Goodwill for $7.99,” she says.

Estate & Garage Sales

Suppose you happen to spot any of those “Estate Sale” signs anywhere near your college campus. In that case, University of Louisiana at Lafayette junior Danielle* says, “Sometimes you can find great pieces there. Garage sales, too. You might have to haggle a bit, though.”

Bed Bath & Beyond

“Bed Bath & Beyond is good for cheap furniture,” says Laguna College of Art and Design sophomore Sarah*.

Amazon

Recent University of Florida grad Ginger Kohler says, “I recently bought the most beautiful vanity off of Amazon. It was super cheap, and it took me about five hours to assemble. It was crazy, but I do love it.”

Your College Town

Emma O’Keefe senior at Emerson College, says, “In my apartment building, when people are moving out, they’ll put up a sign in the elevator that they are getting rid of furniture, which is a great way to find your own or find extra stuff once you’ve already moved in.” Sydney adds, “The side of the road can also be pretty good; my friends found a grill.”

*Names have been changed for privacy.