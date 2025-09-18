From the day you move into your freshman dorm room, you will have to furnish new spaces — probably once every year (maybe fewer times if you’re lucky). Whether you’re working with an off-campus house, a new dorm suite, or a study abroad apartment, figuring out how to furnish your space is a big part of the college experience. Of course, this can be just as stressful as it is exciting — and to top it all off, it can also be really expensive. That’s where thrifting comes in!

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably thrifted lots of clothing before, but you can actually thrift basically anything, including home items. Thrifting home items for your space can save you a ton of money, and you can actually end up with some really great stuff that you might not find on a big-box website.

The only thing about thrifting you have to remember is that you really don’t know where any of that stuff has been — like, it’s great that these items come with their own stories, but not ever story is… all that enticing. But don’t let that deter you! Here’s a list of 10 commonly thrifted home items and tips for cleaning them. That way, you can save your money and keep your new space clean.

Rugs

According to a blog post by interior designer Sarah Gibson, to clean a thrifted or vintage rug, you should start by vacuuming it gently, then washing it with wool-safe detergent diluted with cool water, using a sponge or soft bristled brush. You can also use an upholstery vacuum if you, your parents, or some friendly neighbors have one.

Mirrors

When you clean a thrifted mirror, make sure you are removing dirt and dust before actually cleaning the glass. You can do this dry or with soap and water. Then, a glass cleaner is your best friend.

Glassware

Also according to Real Simple, cleaning glassware is as simple as running your glasses through the dishwasher. But, if you are cleaning items that are more delicate and may not be dishwasher-safe, you can hand-wash them in some warm soapy water.

Bedding

Bedding should be cleaned according to the care label. For those that are washable, use your regular laundry detergent and add some laundry sanitizer or white distilled vinegar. For more delicate items like quilts, you can hand-wash it in gentle detergent diluted in cool water.

Curtains

According to the New York Times, you can deep-clean curtains in the washing machine, or by hand. But before washing them, try dusting off pollen and other debris for the best clean.

Tableware

Same as with glassware, all your thrifted plates and cutlery can be cleaned in the dishwasher, or in warm soapy water if they are delicate.

Vases

Vases can be hard to hand-wash, so if you feel your new piece can handle it, you can run it through the dishwasher. If not, you may just have to suffer through hand-washing it with warm soapy water — and ideally a long scrubbing brush.

Books

If your thrifted books have that musty smell that you get sometimes with old books, you can put baking soda between the pages and leave the book in a plastic bag overnight, then shake it out in the morning, which should clear the smell.

Storage Baskets

According to the queen herself, Martha Stewart, the best way to clean wicker baskets is to first use a paintbrush to get dust out from between the wicker strands. Then, use the brush attachment on a vacuum to clean the rest of the inside of the basket. Finally, use a spray bottle with water, vinegar, and gentle detergent to clean the basket more thoroughly.

Wood Furniture

Wood furniture could include anything from kitchen tables and chairs to wooden plant stands. Martha Stewart suggests mixing warm water and a couple drops of dish soap, and using a microfiber cloth gently clean the entire surface of your piece of thrifted furniture.