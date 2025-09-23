The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you were anything like me, you may have spent The Summer I Turned Pretty finale half-watching the drama unfold and half-pausing to admire Belly’s Paris apartment walls. Between the cherry and floral prints and whimsical French phrases, her decor and wall art was the perfect reflection of her reclaimed Paris lifestyle. And now that the series has ended, we all need a little something to fill the Cousins-shaped hole in our hearts. What better way than by redecorating our own walls to capture those Parisian vibes in Belly’s apartment?

The beauty of Belly’s aesthetic is that it feels effortlessly curated, like she stumbled across each piece at a flea market scattered alongside candid snapshots of her newfound friendships. It’s colorful without being too chaotic and brimming with flowers, fruit, and little touches of vintage cinema. Luckily, you don’t need a boarding pass to Paris — just a few art prints combining the right mix of maximalist, floral, and French-inspired designs.

Whether you’re revamping your dorm room or just want to bring a piece of Paris to wherever you are, I’ve rounded up the perfect lineup of posters and prints that will transport your space straight into Belly’s world.

DH Gate DH Gate Maximalist Bisou Bisou Wall Art ($13) Featuring bold green stripes and maximalist red lips, this poster on Amazon is an exact replica from Belly’s apartment. Bisou, bisou translates to “kiss, kiss,” capturing the Parisian charm and romance that made up Belly’s world in the last few episodes of Season 3. See On DH Gate

Nephthys Foster Nephthys Foster Mon Chéri No. 1 Print ($20) For another Belly poster lookalike, this Mon Chéri poster features the same pair of bold cherries popping off the simple beige background. Translating to “my sweetheart” in English, the small text on the bottom right of the poster features several other language translations of the endearing phrase. See On Desenio

AlmanacCo AlmanacCo Mon Chéri Cherry Poster ($17) To capture a similar sweetness of “Mon Chéri” in a slightly different style, this print is even brighter with a retro twist. With Cote D’azur printed at the top, it’s almost like a postcard to manifest all your French Riviera travel dreams. See On Etsy

NoFilterPrintCo NoFilterPrintCo Paris Marché aux Fleurs Poster ($25) Bring the magic of Paris’s flower markets into your dorm with this lively Marché aux Fleurs poster. Bursting with colorful blooms, the playful and vintage-inspired design is the perfect addition for anyone who loves flowers, retro vibes, or a touch of Parisian flair in their home. See On Etsy

Henry Matisse Matisse Nice, Travail et Joie Print ($30) Bring a splash of the French charm to your walls with this Henri Matisse still life print. Featuring a colorful arrangement of fruits on a table, its vibrant palette will instantly lift any bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. See On Desenio

Ayeyokp Ayeyokp Paper Flowers Matisse Edition Art Print ($30) More Matisse, more color, and more flowers — the perfect recipe for the ultimate French wall decor. In a more abstract floral design without any additional text, this print is simple, but just as vibrant and fun for brightening up your space. See On Society6

Max Ososki Max Ososki Fleurs Jaunes ($54) This print by British-French artist Max Ososki brings a quieter, more muted vibe to your walls. In his signature collage-inspired style, the print depicts a cozy table scene — identical to the one shown behind Belly as she copes with Conrad’s surprise arrival in Paris. This is perfect for adding an artsy nod if your style is less vibrant. See On Lagom Design

Longolino Longolino Colorful Wildflower Bouquet Print ($20) Bright and floral with the perfect touch of girliness, this print from the Happy Flowers collection is another option to bring the flower market vibe to your dorm. With cheerful colors and whimsical charm, this print is the perfect dose of fun and positivity on your walls. See On Etsy

NKTN NKTN Bow ribbon 03 Art Print ($30) Bows are timeless — especially when it comes to incorporating French style. This black-and-white print adds a perfectly Parisian touch, balancing out brighter colors on your walls while keeping things effortlessly chic. See On Society6

PSTR Studio PSTR Studio Prego Wünsch & Stömer ($49) Bold, retro, and bursting with bottles, snacks, and a checkered pattern, this print is pure fun — capturing the energy of Belly celebrating with her friends in Paris. Perfect for a kitchen, dorm, or any wall that could use a pop of festive vibes, it brings instant party energy and a touch of Parisian charm. See On PSTR Studio

MG Poster MG Poster Sabrina Movie Poster ($29) We’re still obsessing over this Sabrina reference in the penultimate TSITP episode, and you can bring the reference right to your walls with this movie poster print. As a nod to the classic film’s themes of transformation and romance, this print will add a touch of timeless elegance to any space. See On Amazon