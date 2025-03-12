Y’all, we are knee-deep in college admissions season. If you’ve been stalking your prospective school’s social media, obsessively checking your email, and refreshing Reddit threads like it’s your job, then you’ve probably come across the term Ivy Day. If not, here’s the deal: Ivy Day is when all eight Ivy League schools — Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, and Yale — are expected to share their regular decision results at the same time. It isn’t just another admissions deadline; it’s a significant moment in college admissions culture. The Ivy League colleges are some of the most prestigious schools in the world, making their acceptance rates some of the lowest and their decisions some of the most anticipated.

For many high school students, Ivy Day represents the culmination of years of hard work, late-night studying, and countless essays. Whether you’ve applied to just one Ivy League school, all eight, or somewhere in between (or if you’re like me and just love to watch people’s dreams come true on TikTok), the leadup to this moment can feel nerve-wracking, exhilarating, and downright stressful.

If you’re preparing for the big day, here’s what you need to know, including what to expect when results drop and how to handle whatever news comes your way.

When is Ivy Day 2025?

Typically, Ivy Day happens during the last week of March each year. While it hasn’t been confirmed by any of the schools’ official admissions offices, many higher education outlets are reporting that Ivy Day 2025 is expected to fall on March 26 or 27, with decisions likely going live at 7 p.m. EST. However, if you applied to Yale, the university has already put out a statement saying all regular decisions will be posted by April 1, so if you’re betting on Yale, you may have to hold your breath just a little bit longer (though they may come sooner).

If you applied for early decision or action at an Ivy League school, you won’t be waiting for Ivy Day since those decisions typically come out in December or January. Ivy Day is only for students who applied through the regular decision cycle.

What to Expect on Ivy Day 2025

Since Ivy Day is an exciting event in college admissions, expect a lot of online traffic when decisions go live. Every year, thousands of students try to log in simultaneously, leading to slow-loading portals, website crashes, and error messages. If your admissions page won’t load immediately, don’t stress — it doesn’t mean anything about your decision. Take a deep breath and try again in a few minutes (or even an hour) when the initial rush dies down.

How to Handle Your Ivy Day Results

Ivy Day is an emotional rollercoaster regardless of what your screen says when you finally log into your student portal. Here’s how to navigate each possible outcome.

Accepted: Congratulations! Take a moment to celebrate your hard work. Once the excitement settles, start reviewing financial aid packages, housing options, and student resources to help you decide where you want to end up for the next four years.

Waitlisted: While it’s not an outright rejection, being waitlisted means you’re in limbo. If you’re still passionate about attending the school, you can submit a letter of continued interest and make sure you understand the next steps in the waitlist process. At the same time, keep an eye on the acceptance deadlines for other schools you’ve been admitted to; you don’t want to miss out on securing a spot elsewhere while waiting for an update.

Rejected: It’s okay to feel disappointed, but remember: One school’s decision doesn’t define your worth. Ivy League schools have incredibly low acceptance rates, and many successful people didn’t attend an Ivy. You still have a bright future, no matter where you end up.

While Ivy Day is exciting for many, above all, keep in mind that no matter what happens on Ivy Day, this is just the beginning of your college journey.