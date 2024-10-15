5 Productivity Tips For Midterms Studying, From A Senior Who Figured It Out

Midterms season is here, which means college students are feeling the pressure. As an upperclassman, I personally am trying to juggle classes, work, clubs, friends, and the stress of living on my own, all while hoping to ace all my mid-semester exams. In the past, as midterms approached, I often put studying above everything else. Sometimes, that meant ordering food out all week and neglecting all my other responsibilities. Not only did I drop everything to cram for one exam, but as soon as it was over, I’d have a huge to-do list of everything I’d been ignoring. I was usually left with a messy room, three loads of laundry, and all the homework assignments I skipped to make time for the exam. It wasn’t sustainable.

Now that I am a senior, though, I have had my fair share of midterm seasons, which means I’ve learned how to handle them much better. I was tired of restarting my daily routine after every exam. I wanted to focus on learning to let an exam pass through my life without it derailing my life. So, this year I took a hard look at my past three years at UConn, and figured out what I was doing when I felt good about school and my life. Focusing on those things has made all the difference in my grades, mental health, and time management, especially during exam season. By adhering to these elements — and cutting out the bad habits — not only do I now feel better about each day, but I am even retaining knowledge from my courses for the long-term, versus only cramming for a test and then forgetting all that I’d learned the very next day.

Here is a breakdown of five productivity tips I’ve learned about successfully making it through a hectic midterms season.

Location matters.

As a high school student, I never had time to study anywhere but at home, so I became a chronic bed-studier. That line between a place of relaxation and work got very blurry, and pretty soon, I was falling asleep while studying and having to wake up at 1 a.m. to finish assignments. As a college student, I’ve learned that your study location is everything. Separate your home life and your study life — cafes, classrooms, or your school library are all great options. Or, at the bare minimum, use your desk, dining table, or living room to make a clear distinction in your mind: You are studying, not relaxing. The effort to find a good study spot pays off! I see a clear difference in my retention rate when I make the effort to leave my house (or my bed) and head to a new location. This sort of separation helps me wind down and sleep better, too.

Don’t count the time.

This is something I have to fight each time I try to study. In the past, productivity was only about how much I was able to accomplish. But I’ve learned that you shouldn’t focus on the time that passed, but rather the content learned. So, I like to cover my clock and set an alarm for when I can take a break or stop so I don’t get hyper-focused on the idea that it takes a certain amount of time to retain a concept or chapter. This will give you a much healthier relationship with studying overall.

Figure out the study method that works best for you.

The definition of the term “studying” can vary depending on who you ask. Some people can merely skim their notes and pass their exam. For others, it requires extensive time taking handwritten notes, active recall, watching YouTube videos, or doing practice problems. Each person and subject requires different forms of studying to reach your goal. As an accounting major, I need to do practice problems to understand concepts, because simply reading isn’t enough for a math-focused exam. For my philosophy courses, on the other hand, I reread notes and focus on open-ended questions. Break down your exam into subject, content, and how you can best absorb that content. By doing this, you can ensure you’re making the most of your precious study time.

Plan, and then plan some more.

When I was a freshman, I was a last-minute cram-for-an-exam type of student. I would wait for my professor to remind me of an upcoming exam, rather than check the syllabus in advance. Now, though, I make note of my exam dates at the very beginning of the semester so I can plan to start studying at least one week in advance, depending on the number of chapters, modules, or sections my exam would cover. For example, my accounting exam had six chapters that were included in my midterm exam. So, seven days prior, I started with Chapter 1 and covered a chapter a day. Then, the day before the exam, I skimmed each chapter, focusing on the parts I had trouble with. Having a study schedule like this keeps you accountable and gives you a clear idea of what you need to do each day. If you plan early enough, you can even give yourself some leeway by doing two chapters on one day so the next day you can focus on another class or assignment.

Your life shouldn’t revolve around an exam.

School is not the only thing happening in anyone’s life. Everyone has different responsibilities on top of classes, so try to keep your regular routine on top of studying. Hygiene, nutrition, and overall wellness should also be prioritized for better performance. The better you feel, the better you can focus. I am much happier and get better grades when I remember to go to the grocery store, eat properly, and continue my exercise habits while studying for exams.

I know this is much easier said than done, but it is possible. Keep your normal school routine going. Adjust your schedule as needed to fit in studying but never solely focus on that! I like to wake up an hour or two early during an exam week to fit the time needed to study — or skip my nighttime TikTok routine and use that time to glance over important concepts.

Thankfully, some responsibilities aren’t set in stone, so be flexible as needed. If you think skipping a club meeting is necessary to get some last minute studying in, feel free. Try to gauge what feels like a normal adjustment for a stressful week versus derailing parts of your regular routine.

Of course, there is no perfect combination of tips to get you through midterms week. For me, it was through trial and error that I figured out what works. But hopefully, these tips give you something to think about and potentially try this midterm season!