As the Halloween season comes to an end, people across the country are getting ready to shop for the next major batch of holidays. Already, big-box stores have started setting up their yuletide displays and encouraging shoppers to get into the holiday spirit. As such, when you think of shopping for the winter holidays, you probably think about Walmart, or Target, or Bath & Body Works. However, you might also want to think about Spirit Christmas.

Chances are, you associate “Spirit” stores with the iconic Spirit Halloween, a staple of autumnal spookiness and aesthetics since the 1980s. Spirit Halloween is the go-to for costumes, makeup, and seasonal decorations. You may not know, though, that Spirit Halloween has a sister business: Spirit Christmas.

The company has experimented with Spirit Christmas since 1990, when it held a festive pop-up shop. Since then, the franchise has experimented with the Christmas theme further — in 2005, 2006, and most recently, in 2024. Last year saw the opening of eight Spirit Christmas storefronts. This year, though, opens an even bigger chapter for Spirit Christmas: large-scale expansion.

This year will see 30 Spirit Christmas stores, ranging in cities from the East Coast to the Midwest. Here’s what to know about where they’ll be and when they’ll open.

Where Are The Spirit Christmas Locations Opening in 2025?

Here’s where Spirit Christmas will be popping up this year:

Amherst, New York

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

Bohemia, New York

Bloomingdale, Illinois

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Christiana, Delaware

Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Erie, Pennsylvania

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Joliet, Illinois

Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Lexington, Kentucky

Manchester, Connecticut

Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Mentor, Ohio

Merrillville, Indiana

Milford, Connecticut

Naperville, Illinois

North Attleborough, Massachusetts

North Canton, Ohio

Novi, Michigan

Paramus, New Jersey

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Poughkeepsie, New York

Rockaway, New Jersey

Salem, New Hampshire.

Toms River, New Jersey

Waldorf, Maryland

Whitewall, Pennsylvania

When Does Spirit Christmas Open In 2025?

Exact opening dates vary by store. Some opened in October, with others slated to open later in early to mid-November. For the most accurate information about your nearest store, use Spirit Christmas’s store locator.

What To Expect At Spirit Christmas

Once you find your store — and once it opens for the season — there are plenty of things to enjoy. Select Spirit Christmases will offer pictures and even videos with Santa. Across all stores, shoppers can expect a wide variety of decorations, inflatables, stocking stuffers, animatronics, apparel, gifts, and Christmas trees. There will also be novelty goods including nutcrackers and drinkware. So festive!