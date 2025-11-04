As the Halloween season comes to an end, people across the country are getting ready to shop for the next major batch of holidays. Already, big-box stores have started setting up their yuletide displays and encouraging shoppers to get into the holiday spirit. As such, when you think of shopping for the winter holidays, you probably think about Walmart, or Target, or Bath & Body Works. However, you might also want to think about Spirit Christmas.
Chances are, you associate “Spirit” stores with the iconic Spirit Halloween, a staple of autumnal spookiness and aesthetics since the 1980s. Spirit Halloween is the go-to for costumes, makeup, and seasonal decorations. You may not know, though, that Spirit Halloween has a sister business: Spirit Christmas.
The company has experimented with Spirit Christmas since 1990, when it held a festive pop-up shop. Since then, the franchise has experimented with the Christmas theme further — in 2005, 2006, and most recently, in 2024. Last year saw the opening of eight Spirit Christmas storefronts. This year, though, opens an even bigger chapter for Spirit Christmas: large-scale expansion.
This year will see 30 Spirit Christmas stores, ranging in cities from the East Coast to the Midwest. Here’s what to know about where they’ll be and when they’ll open.
Where Are The Spirit Christmas Locations Opening in 2025?
Here’s where Spirit Christmas will be popping up this year:
- Amherst, New York
- Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
- Bohemia, New York
- Bloomingdale, Illinois
- Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Christiana, Delaware
- Dartmouth, Massachusetts
- Erie, Pennsylvania
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Joliet, Illinois
- Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Manchester, Connecticut
- Mays Landing, New Jersey.
- Mentor, Ohio
- Merrillville, Indiana
- Milford, Connecticut
- Naperville, Illinois
- North Attleborough, Massachusetts
- North Canton, Ohio
- Novi, Michigan
- Paramus, New Jersey
- Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Rockaway, New Jersey
- Salem, New Hampshire.
- Toms River, New Jersey
- Waldorf, Maryland
- Whitewall, Pennsylvania
When Does Spirit Christmas Open In 2025?
Exact opening dates vary by store. Some opened in October, with others slated to open later in early to mid-November. For the most accurate information about your nearest store, use Spirit Christmas’s store locator.
What To Expect At Spirit Christmas
Once you find your store — and once it opens for the season — there are plenty of things to enjoy. Select Spirit Christmases will offer pictures and even videos with Santa. Across all stores, shoppers can expect a wide variety of decorations, inflatables, stocking stuffers, animatronics, apparel, gifts, and Christmas trees. There will also be novelty goods including nutcrackers and drinkware. So festive!