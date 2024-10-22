Halloween is coming up quickly, which means spooky season 2024 is in full swing. People across the country are visiting apple orchards, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and putting the finishing touches on their Halloween costumes. And speaking of costumes, Spirit Halloween has been an institution for Halloween lovers for over 40 years. Whether you’re looking for costumes, accessories, or even spooky decorations, Spirit Halloween has got you covered, and there’s something nostalgic about watching the store take over an empty building each year. But this year, the holiday festivities don’t end on Oct. 31, because Spirit Christmas is here to keep the good times rolling.

Yes, you read that right — Spirit Halloween has revealed plans to open 10 Spirit Christmas stores this year. The stores will offer customers a unique shopping experience unlike anything Spirit has done before. Spirit Halloween opened in 1983 and has cemented itself as a Halloween staple. Locations typically open in empty retail buildings in the months leading up to Halloween, and close in the weeks after Oct. 31. That is, until Spirit Christmas came along.

According to its website, Spirit Christmas will feature apparel for kids and adults, stocking stuffer gifts, and inflatable decorations for purchase. There will also be photos with Santa available at certain locations. So, if you’re a fan of both the nostalgia of Spirit Halloween stores and the whimsy of the holiday season, it sounds like Spirit Christmas is the perfect place for you to visit. But where can you find these stores? Let’s take a look.

What Are The Spirit Christmas Locations?

The 10 Spirit Christmas locations are across the northeast — namely, in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, according to USA Today. Some of these locations were already Spirit Halloween stores and are being converted into Spirit Christmas stores. Here are the exact locations of each:

The store in Mays Landing, New Jersey, opened its doors on Oct. 18, with the rest of the stores set to open sometime in early November, according to People.

Can I Shop Spirit Christmas Products Online?

Unfortunately, it appears that all of the Spirit Christmas apparel and items are currently only available in-store. However, be sure to keep up with the Spirit Christmas website in case anything changes!