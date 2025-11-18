It seems that almost every company is teasing their Black Friday sales, and you know what? I’m not complaining! When it comes to spending money, I’m a planner. I like to take a look at what brands have to offer and then map out exactly where I will be shopping, what I will be buying, and how much I will be spending. With everyone having such busy (and expensive) lives this time of year, it isn’t always possible to drop everything and splurge on a last-minute release of product. I always appreciate it when a company shares its sale plans early, and with Black Friday coming up shortly, it seems that Owala is giving its customers peace of mind this year.

If you didn’t already know, Owala is a company that has only been around since 2020, but has quickly cemented itself in the water bottle market. The signature bottles’ sleek design and eye-catching color choices make Owalas easily identifiable and well known. Owala has a variety of drinkware product styles and sizes to choose from for any drink need you may have.

Normally, its iconic FreeSip water bottle retails for $29.99, and since Owala does not do sales very often (with the exception of Black Friday, back-to-school, and the occasional Amazon discount), if you’ve been planning on purchasing one, this upcoming sale just might be the perfect time to do so.

When does Owala’s Black Friday 2025 Sale start?

Owala is making sure its customers have the time to grab up all of their favorite drinkware items. This year, the Owala Black Friday 2025 sale begins on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 12:01 a.m. MDT. The sale is going to continue through until Monday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

What is included in Owala’s Black Friday 2025 sale?

Owala has not released the exact details of its Black Friday 2025 sale as of Nov. 18, but it’s sure to be good. When taking a look back at Owala’s Black Friday 2024 sale, it involved a 20% discount of almost all products sitewide (the only exception being the Owala FreeSip collection). Also last year, the company included a bonus drop of “Warehouse Treasure,” aka Owala FreeSip bottles that were previously sold out or removed from shelves. If this year’s sale is anything like last year’s, it’ll be worth waiting around for the details!

According to Owala’s website, 2025’s Black Friday sale will be a “sitewide sale,” and products are predicted to be “moving fast.”

What else should I know about Owala’s Black Friday 2025 sale?

It’s important to note that other discount codes cannot be stacked with Owala’s Black Friday sale, so be sure to save those coupons for another day or use them up before the sale starts. Additionally, Owala will be adhering to its standard return policy for this Black Friday 2025 sale, meaning if your Owala water bottle has been unused and remains in its original packaging, it can be returned for a refund within 30 days from date of purchase.