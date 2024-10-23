This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The best time of fall semester has arrived, Halloween! If you’re someone who celebrates this great holiday, you know planning your costumes and events can be the scariest part. Everyone wants their Halloweekend to be the best and there are many parts that will affect how your weekend will go. I am about to celebrate my last Halloweekend in college, and there are rules that I follow that have helped me create some of my favorite memories. Grab your best ghoul-friends and read all about making your Halloweekend the best one!

Have a travel plan for getting to your destination(s)

After getting ready in your best costumes, it’s time to get out to your fave regular haunts to see how they’ve decorated, what treats they offer, or to meet new people in great costumes. Getting to your destination can feel so scary if you’re not prepared. If your group is driving, make sure someone is going to be the designated driver, and make sure they stick to that plan as well. If you are going to use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, make sure you leave earlier than usual to accommodate for any higher volumes of traffic. When leaving your destination, make sure that you check your driver’s license plate to ensure that they’re the right driver taking you home.

Have backup costumes!

Sometimes, we get too busy with studying and working on our little side projects during the Fall season, and since it feels like Halloween is so far away, some of us like to get our costumes later than usual. If you’re not sure if a costume will fit right or it doesn’t look as good, I say buy a couple of mix and match pieces that can be multiple costumes with a cute accessory to style it with. Some animal print with a set of ears, bam! You’re a cheetah. Red and white clothes with angel wings? You’re now Cupid. Little black dress with a pointy wide brimmed hat? You’re a witch ready to take on the night. Photo by Tú Nguy?n from Pexels

Stay in your group

If you manage to grab a couple of friends to go out with for the night, it is so important that everyone sticks together. Keeping tabs on where your friends are is important, because when the night comes to an end, you can have some peace of mind knowing your friends are OK. Make a groupchat to keep up with each other, and make announcements on when it’s time to go. Set a meeting point too, in case someone’s phone dies and they can’t reach the group chat.

Use social media to find the best venues.

If you’re looking to leave campus for Halloweekend, it is important to find some venues to have fun safely.Use apps like Instagram to find out where Halloween events will be taking place. If you’re of age, there will be bars and clubs that will host food and drink specials, have DJs, and even costume contests. It’s a great time to find new places to hang out at, and to meet people you might never see on campus.

Focus on your own fun