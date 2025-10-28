If you’re anything like me, you may also start counting down the days until Halloween the second Labor Day is over. There are so many aspects to the holiday to enjoy, like carving pumpkins and eagerly waiting to see what celebrities will dress up. But, more than anything else, I’ve always loved going to Spirit Halloween this time of year. A store that holds so much nostalgic value, Spirit Halloween opened its doors in 1983 and has been the iconic home to all things macabre and spooky every fall season. But like all great holiday traditions, going to Spirit Halloween isn’t something you can do all year long.

Spirit Halloween stores pop up every year in empty commercial stores or unused retail spaces —which can change every year because they only stay open for those few short months before closing again. Usually, stores will start popping up in August; for example, this year, stores started opening around Aug. 7. And every year, the stores close after Halloween… until the spooky season comes again. And now that Halloween 2025 is fast approaching, you may be wondering when Spirit Halloweens will be closing their doors for the season. So, here’s everything we know about when we have to inevitably say goodbye.

It turns out, there is no one official closing date for stores across the country — that will vary from store to store. But, if you are planning to celebrate Halloweekend in its entirety, you may still be in luck: Most Spirit Halloween locations will be open through Halloween weekend (including those first couple days of November).

If you aren’t sure when your local Spirit Halloween location will close, you can check Spirit Halloween Store Locator for more specific details. If you happen to miss the in-store experience before it closes, the Spirit Halloween online store will be available year-round for you diehard spooky girlies.

And before stores close for the year, Spirit Halloween is offering customers one final treat: Most of its merchandise will be on clearance beginning Nov. 1. So, if you have a costume idea you didn’t get to do this year, consider buying it on clearance now and save it for next year — or even sooner if you celebrate Summerween. The clearance sales have already started online, and are upwards of 50% off some items.

Plus, even though Spirit Halloween’s in-person shopping will close, there is always something new to look forward to on the horizon. Spirit Christmas, the jolly twin sister to Spirit Halloween that sells holiday-themed related merchandise, will be back soon, so keep an eye out for those stores popping up.