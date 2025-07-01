It’s finally July, which means the Fourth of July is right around the corner. From backyard barbecues to pool parties — and even a limited-time Starbucks drink — there’s plenty to celebrate. Wait, did I hear that right? Yep. After rolling out its summer 2025 menu, Starbucks decided to bring out a limited-edition drink to celebrate the Fourth of July: the Firework Frappuccino.

On June 30, Starbucks announced its new Fourth of July drink is here — and it’s only here for one week. From July 1 through July 7, you’ll be able to grab the brand-new drink at only U.S. Starbucks locations while supplies last. Yes, this is your sign to sprint (not walk) to your nearest cafe.

But what is the Firework Frappuccino, exactly — and what does it taste like?

The festive drink features the same berry flavors from the popular Summer-Berry Refresher, blended with coconut milk and poured over juicy, raspberry-flavored pearls. It’s topped with a swirl of strawberry purée and a cloud of vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

“This is a summer vacation in a cup,” said Amanda Conaway, beverage product manager at Starbucks, in a statement on the Starbucks website. “From the popping pearls to the creamy vanilla sweet cream, it’s a vibrant, textured beverage inspired by the sights and sounds of summer.”

To really bring the patriotic vibes, the layers in the drink showcase a red, white, and blue color scheme — making it as Instagram-worthy as it is refreshing. It’s like a firework show, but make it Frappuccino.

While the original version of the Firework Frappuccino features coconut milk and vanilla sweet cream cold foam, you can also tweak it to fit your taste (or dairy-free needs). Add extra fruit purée, swap the milk, or get it double-blended for a smoother sip. Everyone gets a taste of the celebration!

Whether you’re at the beach, a pool party, or just hanging with family, this drink is the perfect addition to your Fourth of July plans. It’s fun, it’s festive, and it’s only here for a limited time — so get it while it’s popping!