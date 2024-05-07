I Tried Everything On Starbucks’ New Summer Menu & Had Some Surprise Faves

No matter where you live, there are always a few sure signs a new season is coming: temperatures change, fashion trends cycle in and out, and, of course, Starbucks releases new menu items. The arrival of the summer of 2024 is no different; on May 7, Starbucks announced the release of a handful of new, warm weather-friendly food and beverage items — and as someone who got a sneak peek (sneak taste?) of them, let me tell you, they’re going to get you so ready for summer.

The new menu items are primarily brand-new creations — as well as one fan-fave item that’s returning for its second year — and all of the menu items are designed for those warmer weather months when Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Peppermint Mochas just aren’t going to cut it. I could see these cold bevs and sweet treats being best enjoyed poolside, without a textbook or class syllabus in sight.

But which menu items are going to be your go-to for the summer season? Well, you’re going to have to taste them to decide. But until you can make your way to a Starbucks store near you, here’s a preview of what you have to look forward to with Starbucks’ summer 2024 new menu items.

Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages

Courtesy of Starbucks

Let’s start off strong with a recap of Starbucks’ latest Refreshers — yes, plural, as in multiple Refreshers. To be specific, there are three new beverages in this category, each of which contains a light and bright mix of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors, and combined with Starbucks’ new raspberry flavored pearls (think boba, except less chewy).

The first is the most straightforward: the Summer-Berry Refresher, which is simply comprised of the above-mentioned fruit flavors shaken with ice and poured over the raspberry pearls. The next is the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, which is the same recipe as the first one, but with lemonade added. Finally, there’s the Summer Skies Drink, which adds coconutmilk to the Summer-Berry Refresher recipe. All three taste pretty much like a popsicle; your favorite will depend if you prefer more fruity (Summer-Berry Refresher), tart (Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher), or creamy (Summer Skies Drink) flavors.

New Iced Coffee Blend

This one is for the traditionalists. If you love the taste of Starbucks coffee, but don’t want any of the frills, the mega-chain just released a new iced coffee that’s served unsweetened, save for the notes of malted chocolate and a brown sugar that come from the Latin American beans themselves.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew

Courtesy of Starbucks

If this one looks familiar, that’s because it is! After becoming an instant hit in the summer of 2023, the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is back for its sophomore summer. In case you didn’t try it the first time around, this bev is ideal for caffeine lovers who want to switch it up from their standard cold brew order — but not get too outside the box. It combines the Starbucks Cold Brew everyone knows and loves with sweet macadamia syrup, then it’s topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles.

Pineapple Cloud Cake

If you’re not usually a Starbucks bakery browser, the new Pineapple Cloud Cake might convert you. The mini cake is light and airy, filled with pineapple cream, pineapple spread, and whole fruit pieces, then topped with a delicate icing drizzle. TBH, it looks like something you’d get at a pretty Parisian bakery — and it tastes like it too.

Orange Cream Cake Pop

Courtesy of Starbucks

Cake pops are a perennial favorite among Starbucks lovers, and this one’s going to be no different. It combines orange cream cake with buttercream, then gets dipped in a white chocolate icing before the finishing touch: a cute little orange slice design that’s going to look adorbs in your summertime IG photo dump.