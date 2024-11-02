12 Viral Pumpkin Recipes From TikTok To Make This Fall

It’s officially fall, which means it’s time to embrace all things cozy — and of course, all things pumpkin! I know pumpkin spice lattes are a must, but why stop there? With pumpkin season in full swing, TikTok has been brewing with creative recipes that bring our classic fall flavor to all the favorite desserts. From sweet treats to savory bites and even some practical eat-these-anytime snacks, there’s something here to satisfy every craving and match that cozy autumn mood. So, whether you’re testing out your master chef skills with roommates, prepping for a Friendsgiving, or just treating yourself, there are a ton of pumpkin recipes that are perfect for a chill night in or even a quick dorm kitchen adventure. And the best part? Many of these recipes are low-effort and dorm-friendly, making them ideal for those chill nights in the kitchen where you don’t need to scramble for a ton of supplies—all you really need to do is ensure you have some canned pumpkin on hand!

So, get your apron ready, and prepare for some great fall eats, because I’ve got 12 viral pumpkin recipes straight from TikTok that’ll help make your autumn taste better than ever. Because honestly, what’s fall season without a little pumpkin in everything?

Pumpkin Pie

@lucymakes_ Pumpkin pie time!!!! Omg this turned out so good, and now I have a decent amount of pumpkin puree for other recipes. Any ideas on what I should make with it? This pumpkin is called a fairytale pumpkin and imo it’s the BEST for baking with. I got it at @Whole Foods Market but I’m sure you can find it at your local pumpkin patch too. The pie recipe is adapted from cook’s illustrated, I will put the ingredients I used below, and for the full instructions you can look up “cooks illustrated pumpkin pie recipe” to find the detailed instructions. Smitten Kitchen has the full recipe, along with a few other websites. Here are the ingredients, Imk if you have any questions and happy pumpkin pie season! Ingredients 3/4 cup heavy cream 3/4 cup whole milk 2 eggs 2 egg yolks 1 tsp vanilla extract 17.5 ounces pumpkin puree 1/3 – 1/2 cup sugar (depending on how sweet u like it) 1/4 cup maple syrup or salted caramel 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, freshly grated 1/4 tsp ground clove Fresh ground black pepper (optional) 1 tsp salt 1 9-inch pie crust Enjoy!!! #baking #pumpkinpie #fallbaking #pumpkinseason #madefromscratch #homemade #bakewithme #recipe #homemaking #lucysmith #pieseason #fallbakes #cozybaking ♬ La vie en rose (Cover Edith Piaf) – 田东昱

Starting with a fall classic, this recipe keeps it simple and delicious. Just follow along and make a pie that’s a must for those holiday gatherings.

Pumpkin Bread

Nothing says fall quite like the smell of freshly baked pumpkin bread. This TikTok recipe shows you how to make a moist, flavorful loaf that’s a savory option for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

Pumpkin Tarts

@may.kawaiikitchen Halloween Pumpkin Tarts 🥧🎃 This is one of the quickest and easiest recipes for pumpkin pies! With just condensed milk, pumpkin puree, an egg, and a few spices, you can create these delicious fall tarts. And why not take it up a notch by decorating them for Halloween? You can bring these adorable little treats to your next gathering, whether it’s a get-together with friends, or a festive Halloween party 🎉 Halloween Pumpkin Tarts Recipe 👉🏻 https://mayskawaiikitchen.com/halloween-pumpkin-tarts/ Find more fun recipes and cute kitchen tools on my website! Link in bio✨ #halloweensnacks #halloweeneats #halloweenishere #minipumpkinpies #pumpkinpie #pumpkinpierecipe #easypumpkinpie #pumpkinpietarts ♬ original sound – May’s Kawaii Kitchen

These adorable mini tarts are as fun to make as they are to eat! With a pumpkin pie-like filling and buttery crust, they’re a great little treat option for fall gatherings.

Pumpkin Fritters

@giuliardii Super easy and delicious pumpkin fritters ✨🎃 Ingredients: 190 g pumpkin puree (3/4 cup) 140 g all-purpose flour (1 cup) 50 g sugar (1/4 cup) 1 egg Orange zest (optional) 2 tsp baking powder Sugar and cinnamon to taste for the coating Instructions: 1. In a large bowl, mix together pumpkin purée, flour, sugar, an egg, and baking powder until smooth. 2. Grate fresh orange zest into the dough to add a citrusy flavor. 3. Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat until it reaches about 350°F (175°C). Ideally, use a food thermometer to check the oil temperature. If you don’t have one, you can test the oil by submerging the tip of a toothpick into the oil; if it bubbles around the toothpick, the oil is hot enough. 4. Scoop about a tablespoon of dough, and with slightly wet hands to avoid sticking, form small balls. 5. Carefully drop the dough balls into the hot oil, frying in small batches of about 4 at the time to avoid overcrowding the pan. Fry them for about 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown on all sides. 6. Remove the fritters from the oil and let them drain on a paper towel. While still warm, roll them in cinnamon sugar to coat. 7. Serve the pumpkin fritters warm and enjoy! #pumpkinrecipes #fritters #pumpkinspice #easyrecipes #quickrecipes ♬ Make It Better (Instrumental) – Anderson .Paak

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, pumpkin fritters are the perfect snack for pumpkin lovers who are looking for something a bit more savory.

Pumpkin Cupcakes

Get ready to bring these pumpkin cupcakes to your next fall hangout! This recipe shows you how to make fluffy, spiced cupcakes with a dollop of brown butter cream cheese frosting on top.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Pumpkin and cinnamon rolls are a match made in heaven. Imagine soft, pumpkin-flavored rolls topped with a gooey cinnamon glaze — does it get any better?

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

@_jenperezz Pumpkin cheesecake bars🍂🎃🍰 Recipe: Ingredients Crust -2 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs -4 Tbsp granulated sugar -2 Tbsp light brown sugar, packed -11 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted (155g) -Pinch of salt Cheesecake filling -24oz cream cheese, softened (678g) -1 cup granulated sugar (198g) -1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature (112g) -2 tsp vanilla -3 eggs, room temperature -1/8 tsp salt Pumpkin cheesecake filling -1 Tbsp all-purpose flour (7g) -1 1/4 cups pure pumpkin puree (303g) -1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice -1 tsp cinnamon Instructions For the crust: 1. Grease and line a 9×13 inch baking pan. 2. In a medium bowl add graham cracker crumbs, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, salt and butter. Mix until crumbly. 3. Press the crumbs into the bottom of the prepared pan and set aside. For the cheesecake filling: 1. In a large bowl beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth and creamy. 2. Add sour cream, salt, and vanilla. Mix until combined. 3. Add the eggs, one at a time, until just combined. For the pumpkin cheesecake filling: 1. Measure out 1 1/2 cups of the cheesecake filling and pour it into another bowl. 2. Add flour, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon. Mix until combined. Assembly: 1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 2. Alternate dollops of the two fillings over the prepared crust and then make a swirl with a knife or toothpick. 3. Bake 25-30 minutes. The center will be slightly wobbly. Let it cool to room temperature, then transfer to the refrigerator and chill for at least 6 hours or overnight. #pumpkin #cheesecake #baking #recipe #bakingtiktok #bakingvideo #dessert #fallbaking #foryou #bakingtherapy #baketok #fallvibes #fyp ♬ I Wanted to Leave – SYML

These pumpkin cheesecake bars are the ideal combo of creamy, sweet, and spiced. This recipe is a fantastic option for sharing — or for keeping all to yourself!

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

@_jenperezz Pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies🍂🎃🍪 Recipe: Ingredients Cookies -1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (190g) -1 tsp cinnamon -1 tsp pumpkin pie spice -1/2 tsp baking soda -1/4 tsp cream of tartar -1/2 tsp salt -1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened (113g) -1/2 cup granulated sugar (99g) -1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed (71g) -1/4 cup pure pumpkin puree (62g) -1 egg yolk, room temperature -1 tsp vanilla Cinnamon sugar coating -1/3 cup granulated sugar (66g) -2 tsp cinnamon Cream cheese frosting -4oz cream cheese, softened (113g) -4 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened (56g) -1 tsp vanilla -Pinch of salt -2 cups powdered sugar (227g) -cinnamon for topping Instructions For the cookies: 1. In a medium bowl whisk together flour, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Set aside. 2. In a large bowl beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. 3. Add egg yolk and vanilla. Mix until combined. 4. Add the pumpkin puree and mix until combined. 5. Slowly add in the dry ingredients until just combined. 6. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 40 minutes. 7. Once the dough is chilled preheat oven to 350°F. 8. In a small bowl make the cinnamon sugar coating by mixing together 1/3 cup sugar and 2 tsp cinnamon. 9. Scoop the dough with a 3 tablespoon cookie scooper and roll into a ball. Roll the dough ball in the cinnamon sugar coating and place on a lined baking sheet. 10. Bake 12-14 minutes. You can eat them as is or let them cool to add a cream cheese frosting on top. For the cream cheese frosting: 1. In a bowl beat the cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and salt until smooth and combined. 2. Add the powdered sugar and mix until combined. 3. Add the frosting to a piping bag and pipe a swirl on the cookies. Dust the cookies with some cinnamon. #pumpkin #snickerdoodle #cookies #baking #recipe #bakingtiktok #bakingvideo #dessert #foryou #bakingtherapy #fallbaking #baketok #fyp ♬ original sound – estwne

For a twist on a classic cookie, these pumpkin snickerdoodles are soft, chewy, and coated in cinnamon sugar. They’re a delicious treat to share with friends or enjoy with a warm drink on those chilly nights.

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

@chizobacu ⚡️ Harry Potter & Pumpkin Hot Chocolate, anyone? Welcome back to episode 8 of my Fall Bucket List series, where I share recipes and fun activities you can do this Fall Season. ☕️ Here’s what you need to try this at home: 1 cup pumpkin puree 2 cups almond milk or milk of choice 1/2 cup water (Note: you can add more water a tbsp at a time if too thick) 1 cup chocolate chips 1/2 cup white chocolate chips 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp pumpkin spice Combine all ingredients in a pot or Dutch oven over love to medium heat. Stir consistently until the chocolate melts; once the chocolate melts, let simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes. Once the hot chocolate hits a smooth, thick, creamy consistency, pour it into your mug and top it with a marshmallow of choice. 🖤 Enjoy! #fall #harrypotter #pumpkin #pumpkinhotchocolate #fallrecipes #cozy #girlsnight #fallgirlsnight #hotchocolate ♬ i wanted to leave x hp – hanna

Move over, pumpkin spice latte. This hot chocolate version brings the pumpkin flavor into a cozy, creamy drink that’ll keep you warm all season.

Pumpkin Muffins

@sunnysrecipes pumpkin cream cheese muffins🍂 (starbucks dupeee) recipe: 1/4 cup melted butter 3/4 cup sugar 1 1/4 cup pumpkin purree 1 egg 1/3 cup milk 1 tsp vanilla 1 1/2 cup flour 1 tsp baking powder & soda 1 tsp cinnamon & pumpkin pie spice cream cheese filling: 4oz (half block) cream cheese 2 tbsp sugar 1 tsp milk 1 tsp flour directions: 1. preheat oven to 350F 2. cream together the melted butter and sugar 3. then add the rest of the wet ingredients to it including pumpkin, egg, vanilla, milk 4. stir until smooth 5. add in the dry ingredients including flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, pumpkin spice 6. mix until a smooth, thick batter forms 7. put the batter into muffin liners 8. make the cream cheese filling by mixing together softened cream cheese, sugar, milk and flour 9. the cream cheese filling should be smooth and thick 10. pipe the filling into the middle of the muffins 11. bake for 25 min 12. ENJOY ___________________ #muffins #pumpkin #baking ♬ original sound – ⋆｡✩ mads

These pumpkin muffins are ideal for meal prepping or grabbing on the go. They’re light and fluffy and perfect for commuter students who have busy mornings!

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

@plantedinthekitchen Pumpkin pie overnight oats 🎃 volume up for the reality of having a new baby at home 😂💕 Ingredients: 1 ¼ cup oats 1 ¼ cup oat milk ½ cup pumpkin puree 1 tbsp chia seeds ¼ cup vanilla yogurt 1 tsp brown sugar ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice Instructions: 1. Mix all ingredients together in a container until everything is well combined. Wait 2-3 minutes then stir again to break up and clumps that might be forming. 2. Cover the container and place it in the refrigerator for at least one hour or until the oats thicken. 3. Stir again before serving. Follow along for more easy recipes! #overnightoats #pumpkinrecipes #asmr #mealprep ♬ original sound – Kelsey Riley

Another on-the-go option. Start your day with some pumpkin overnight oats for a healthy, seasonal breakfast option.

Pumpkin Soup

@eva.koper Creamy Pumpkin Soup 🧡 recipe: 1 pumpkin 2 tomatoes 1 onion 4 cloves roasted garlic 150 ml coconut milk 400 ml (beef) boullion 1/4 tsp ginger 1/8 tsp cumin 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper Salt & black pepper method: 1. Cut the pumpkin, tomatoes, and onion in big pieces. Place on a baking tray with baking paper. Cut the top off one garlic and place it in the tray facing downwards. (If you don’t have a whole garlic, just wrap a few cloves in foil with olive oil.) 2. Bake in the oven on 180C for 40-50 minutes. 3. ⁠Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend till smooth. You might need to add more seasoning, coconut milk or water. 4. ⁠top it with coconut oil and chili oil crisps #pumpkin #soup #pumpkinseason #dinnerinspo ♬ original sound – Stan :)

When you’re in the mood for something savory, pumpkin soup is the way to go. This creamy soup recipe is just right for those rainy days when you need a little extra warmth.