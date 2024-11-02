12 Viral Pumpkin Recipes From TikTok To Make This Fall

It’s officially fall, which means it’s time to embrace all things cozy — and of course, all things pumpkin! I know pumpkin spice lattes are a must, but why stop there? With pumpkin season in full swing, TikTok has been brewing with creative recipes that bring our classic fall flavor to all the favorite desserts. From sweet treats to savory bites and even some practical eat-these-anytime snacks, there’s something here to satisfy every craving and match that cozy autumn mood. So, whether you’re testing out your master chef skills with roommates, prepping for a Friendsgiving, or just treating yourself, there are a ton of pumpkin recipes that are perfect for a chill night in or even a quick dorm kitchen adventure. And the best part? Many of these recipes are low-effort and dorm-friendly, making them ideal for those chill nights in the kitchen where you don’t need to scramble for a ton of supplies—all you really need to do is ensure you have some canned pumpkin on hand!
Starting with a fall classic, this recipe keeps it simple and delicious. Just follow along and make a pie that’s a must for those holiday gatherings.
Pumpkin Bread
Nothing says fall quite like the smell of freshly baked pumpkin bread. This TikTok recipe shows you how to make a moist, flavorful loaf that’s a savory option for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
Pumpkin Tarts
These adorable mini tarts are as fun to make as they are to eat! With a pumpkin pie-like filling and buttery crust, they’re a great little treat option for fall gatherings.
Pumpkin Fritters
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, pumpkin fritters are the perfect snack for pumpkin lovers who are looking for something a bit more savory.
Pumpkin Cupcakes
Get ready to bring these pumpkin cupcakes to your next fall hangout! This recipe shows you how to make fluffy, spiced cupcakes with a dollop of brown butter cream cheese frosting on top.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin and cinnamon rolls are a match made in heaven. Imagine soft, pumpkin-flavored rolls topped with a gooey cinnamon glaze — does it get any better?
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar
These pumpkin cheesecake bars are the ideal combo of creamy, sweet, and spiced. This recipe is a fantastic option for sharing — or for keeping all to yourself!
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies
For a twist on a classic cookie, these pumpkin snickerdoodles are soft, chewy, and coated in cinnamon sugar. They’re a delicious treat to share with friends or enjoy with a warm drink on those chilly nights.
Pumpkin Hot Chocolate
Move over, pumpkin spice latte. This hot chocolate version brings the pumpkin flavor into a cozy, creamy drink that’ll keep you warm all season.
Pumpkin Muffins
These pumpkin muffins are ideal for meal prepping or grabbing on the go. They’re light and fluffy and perfect for commuter students who have busy mornings!
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Another on-the-go option. Start your day with some pumpkin overnight oats for a healthy, seasonal breakfast option.
Pumpkin Soup
When you’re in the mood for something savory, pumpkin soup is the way to go. This creamy soup recipe is just right for those rainy days when you need a little extra warmth.
Starr Washington is a Her Campus national writer, contributing to the lifestyle vertical, she also serves as the President of the Her Campus chapter at her university. In her final year at San Francisco State University, she is completing her degree in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) with a minor in Africana Studies. Starr is dedicated to showcasing her blackness in her professional work and is always rooting for black creatives, particularly in film, literature, and travel.
In addition to her writing, Starr is the director of her university’s multicultural center, where she organizes and supports annual events and celebrations for both the campus and the Bay Area community. She was a speaker at the San Francisco State University Black Studies Origins and Legacy Commemoration, where she had the honor of sitting alongside the founders of the nation's first Black Student Union. Starr teaches a course she developed called “Intro to Black Love” within SFSU’s experimental college program.
In her rare free time, Starr enjoys chipping away at her TBR list (she is a spicy romance girly), writing fiction, and spending time with her music enthusiast partner and their three-year-old German Shepherd.
She is a Scorpio from Michigan.
