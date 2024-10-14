Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

It’s October, which means it’s officially a spooky season. For those who weren’t already in the Halloween spirit, now’s the time to embrace the spookiness of the holiday. Besides decking out your Jack-o-lanterns and putting together iconic costumes, another way to fully immerse yourself into everything autumn is by whipping up some Halloween-themed snacks and desserts. Everyone loves a sweet treat from time to time, and plus, these DIY treats can function as a fun at-home activity to do with friends if you have any Halloween get-togethers or festivities coming up. And let’s not forget, making treats at home can be a great way to save money compared to going out and buying something premade from the grocery store or bakery!

That said, it’s not always easy to put on a full-scale baking operation from the comfort of your tiny dorm room. Most college students have a mini fridge-freezer combo and a microwave as their standard dorm “kitchen” items, so anything that requires a KitchenAid mixer or double-wide oven is out of the question. That’s why it’s important to find some simple, low-lift options.

Of course, when looking for inspo, TikTok is a great place to start looking for ideas and tutorials. So with that in mind, here are 14 dorm-friendly Halloween treat recipes you can DIY right in your dorm by yourself or with others, inspired by the food and Halloween-loving people of TikTok

Mini BOO Bites 

@cakedbyrach

Mini BOO bites 👻👻 #cupcake #halloweentreats #easyrecipe #turorial #cakedcorating #ghost #spookyseason

♬ original sound – lexie! 🤍

These mini boo bites are so tiny and easy to make. Just purchase some mini cupcakes that will fit into the mold you create with the little wrappers.  

Witch Brooms 

@macy.blackwell

Witch Brooms! 🖤🧹 The easiest Halloween treat!! All you need is Reese Cups and pretzel sticks! #halloweentreats #halloweendesserts #halloweenpartyfood #halloweensnacks

♬ autumn trinkets – sarahdeluxe

It can’t get simpler than this one. Literally just put a pretzel stick into a Reese’s mini cup. (You can add frosting if you want more of a “witch broom” color scheme). 

Cauldron Oreo Pops 

@beautyanddasweetz

Cauldron @OREO pops #halloween #halloweentreats #halloweencookies #chocolatecoveredoreos #oreopops #oreo #oreos #oreocookies #spookyseason #spooky #spookyszn #spookytreats #halloweentiktok

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

I’m *bubbling* with excitement over this one. To create a cauldron Oreo pop, just purchase a pack of mint Oreos and you can heat up the chocolate in your microwave — then just decorate it to create a bubbling cauldron look. 

Mummy Oreos 

@seasonallysweet

Cute and Easy Mummy Oreos!@theoreoofficial #halloween #halloween2022 #halloweentreats #spookyseason #spookytreats #halloweenoreos #oreo #chocolateoreos #chocolatecoveredoreos #halloweensweets #mummyoreos #mummytreats #yummy #dessert #halloweendesserts

♬ Special Halloween – Pasrah Instrumental

Not only can you transform Oreos into a cauldron; you can also turn them into mummies! 

Chocolate-Covered Apples 

@beautyanddasweetz

Easy Halloween Chocolate Covered Apples. The melting pot and pumpkin mold are from @Michaels Stores and the mold fits small to medium apples. #halloween #halloweentreats #chocolatecoveredapples #dippedapples #pumpkin #pumpkinseason #spookytreats

♬ original sound – Audrey🎃

With this recipe, you step up a basic classic chocolate covered apple and Halloween-ify it to mimic a Jack-o-lantern. 

PSL-Inspired Pumpkin Cake Pop 

@beautyanddasweetz

PSL ready. 🎃 Pumpkin cake pops with a mini meringue on top. #psl #pslseason #halloweentreats #halloween #pumpkinlatte #pumpkinseason #spookytreats #cakepop #cakepops #cakepopdecorating #coffeecakepops #cakepopdecorating #cakepophack #cakepophacks

♬ Tears to Shed – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Soundtrack-Helena Bonham Carter, Jane Horrocks And Enn Reitel

Would it really be fall without mention of the coveted pumpkin spice latte? With this recipe you can create a pumpkin cake pop in the mold of a PSL. Genius! 

Zombie Mini Cakes 

@beautyanddasweetz

Digging in to some zombie mini cakes 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🪦💚🖤 #minicake #minicakes #cakedecorating #cakedesign #pasteleria #treatmaker #easyrecipe #recetasfaciles #halloweencake #minicakeseries #minicakeslove #cupcake #cupcakes #minidesserts

♬ Thriller (Tribute To Michael Jackson) – Ab Fab

Get ready to dig into some zombie mini cakes. Just make sure to use a microwave-safe container. 

Monster Munch 

@morganthemidwestlady

MONSTER MUNCH. Recipe 👇 This is such a easy Chex mix dessert for all of your Halloween activities! 2 cups candy corn 1 cup pretzels 2 cups Chex cereal 2 cups cheerios 1-2 cups M&Ms 12oz bag white chocolate #monstermunch #chexmix #halloween #halloweendesserts #wisconsin #wisconsinmom #asmr

♬ original sound – Morgan Geyer

Talk about a kooky concoction! This Chex Mix dessert can be made with items of your choosing, including the controversial candy corn option, as seen in the video above. 

Ghost Rice Crispy Treat Cutouts 

@loveisbakeable

Ghostie RKT Cutouts! Cuties, right?? 👻 #rkt #ricekrispietreats #ghostie #halloweentreats

♬ Ghost – Ava Max

If you love Rice Cripsies and white chocolate, you’ll love these ghost cutouts. The bow and blushed cheeks are a cute touch, too.

Beetlejuice-Inspired Madeleines 

@beautyanddasweetz

So excited fot the new @Beetlejuice movie! I made these Beetlejuice inspired madeleines and I love them 🪲🖤 To make these you will need: 🪲 Store bought pumpkin Madeleines 🪲 @Fancy Sprinkles® Wisteria White and Halloween Set Decorating Melts and Edible Glitter Dusting Pump 🪲 Madeleine mold Start by pouring black melted chocolate into the mold to make the black stripes. Allow to set in the fridge or freezer for 5 minutes. Pour melted white chocolate in the center and press in your Madeleines. Use the green and purple melts to decorate with drips. #madeleines #chocolatecoveredtreats #beetlejuice #beetlejuice2 #dippedtreats #halloween #halloweentreats #halloweenbaking #spookytreats #spookybaking #spookyseason #spookyszn #halloweencookies #beetlejuicecookies #dessert #cookiedecorating

♬ Main Titles – From “Beetlejuice” Soundtrack – Danny Elfman

This dessert is perfect for this Halloween in particular as it ties in the 2024 spooky pop culture element with the recent release of the Beetlejuice sequel. 

Bloody Berries 

@magalis_sweets

Bloody Berry 🩸🔪 #chocolatecoveredstrawberries #fresasconchocolate #bloodytreats #edibleblood #spookyberries #spookytreats #halloweenberries #halloweentreats #fyp

♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) – rareNote

If you love strawberries, you’ll love this bloody berry recipe.

Hello Kitty Mummy Pop 

@beautyanddasweetz

Hello Kitty Mummy Marshmallow Pops #hellokitty #hellokittyhalloween #marshmallow #marshmallowpops #chocolatecoveredmarshmallows #dippedmarshmallow #halloweentreats #halloween #spookyfood #spookytreats #spookyseason #spookyszn

♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) – rareNote

Just because it’s Halloween, it doesn’t mean everything has to be scary. This adorable Hello Kitty dessert is made with marshmallows and white chocolate (along with the icing to turn her into a mummy). 

Edible Bloody Bandaids 

@chefgenevieve

Edible Bloody Band-Aids 🩸🩹Episode 1 of 50 Halloween Food Ideas. Ingredients: 20 vanilla wafers White cookie icing Seedless raspberry jam Directions: Use a microplane to file off the corners of the wafer cookies. Pipe on icing sugar in the middle in a square shape. Once dried, add a small dollop of seedless raspberry jam in the center. #halloweenfood #halloweeninspo #ediblebandaids

♬ Creepy Music Box – Terra Fantasy

This one is so simple, and yet I honestly never would have thought of it. Yes, it’s a little gross, but still cool.

Frankenstein S’mores 

@beautyanddasweetz

Halloween Franken s’mores. Aren’t they just so a-s’more-able? #halloween #halloweentreats #spookyseason #halloweenpartyideas #spookytreats #frankenstein #marshmallowpops #chocolatecoveredmarshmallows #chocolatecoveredmarshmallow #halloweenideas #halloweeninspo

♬ Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

This one, on the other hand, is simply a-smorable!

