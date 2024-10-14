It’s October, which means it’s officially a spooky season. For those who weren’t already in the Halloween spirit, now’s the time to embrace the spookiness of the holiday. Besides decking out your Jack-o-lanterns and putting together iconic costumes, another way to fully immerse yourself into everything autumn is by whipping up some Halloween-themed snacks and desserts. Everyone loves a sweet treat from time to time, and plus, these DIY treats can function as a fun at-home activity to do with friends if you have any Halloween get-togethers or festivities coming up. And let’s not forget, making treats at home can be a great way to save money compared to going out and buying something premade from the grocery store or bakery!

That said, it’s not always easy to put on a full-scale baking operation from the comfort of your tiny dorm room. Most college students have a mini fridge-freezer combo and a microwave as their standard dorm “kitchen” items, so anything that requires a KitchenAid mixer or double-wide oven is out of the question. That’s why it’s important to find some simple, low-lift options.

Of course, when looking for inspo, TikTok is a great place to start looking for ideas and tutorials. So with that in mind, here are 14 dorm-friendly Halloween treat recipes you can DIY right in your dorm by yourself or with others, inspired by the food and Halloween-loving people of TikTok.

Mini BOO Bites

These mini boo bites are so tiny and easy to make. Just purchase some mini cupcakes that will fit into the mold you create with the little wrappers.

Witch Brooms

It can’t get simpler than this one. Literally just put a pretzel stick into a Reese’s mini cup. (You can add frosting if you want more of a “witch broom” color scheme).

Cauldron Oreo Pops

I’m *bubbling* with excitement over this one. To create a cauldron Oreo pop, just purchase a pack of mint Oreos and you can heat up the chocolate in your microwave — then just decorate it to create a bubbling cauldron look.

Mummy Oreos

Not only can you transform Oreos into a cauldron; you can also turn them into mummies!

Chocolate-Covered Apples

With this recipe, you step up a basic classic chocolate covered apple and Halloween-ify it to mimic a Jack-o-lantern.

PSL-Inspired Pumpkin Cake Pop

Would it really be fall without mention of the coveted pumpkin spice latte? With this recipe you can create a pumpkin cake pop in the mold of a PSL. Genius!

Zombie Mini Cakes

Get ready to dig into some zombie mini cakes. Just make sure to use a microwave-safe container.

Monster Munch

Talk about a kooky concoction! This Chex Mix dessert can be made with items of your choosing, including the controversial candy corn option, as seen in the video above.

Ghost Rice Crispy Treat Cutouts

If you love Rice Cripsies and white chocolate, you’ll love these ghost cutouts. The bow and blushed cheeks are a cute touch, too.

Beetlejuice-Inspired Madeleines

This dessert is perfect for this Halloween in particular as it ties in the 2024 spooky pop culture element with the recent release of the Beetlejuice sequel.

Bloody Berries

If you love strawberries, you’ll love this bloody berry recipe.

Hello Kitty Mummy Pop

Just because it’s Halloween, it doesn’t mean everything has to be scary. This adorable Hello Kitty dessert is made with marshmallows and white chocolate (along with the icing to turn her into a mummy).

Edible Bloody Bandaids

Edible Bloody Bandaids

Edible Bloody Band-Aids 🩸🩹Episode 1 of 50 Halloween Food Ideas. Ingredients: 20 vanilla wafers White cookie icing Seedless raspberry jam Directions: Use a microplane to file off the corners of the wafer cookies. Pipe on icing sugar in the middle in a square shape. Once dried, add a small dollop of seedless raspberry jam in the center.

This one is so simple, and yet I honestly never would have thought of it. Yes, it’s a little gross, but still cool.

Frankenstein S’mores

This one, on the other hand, is simply a-smorable!