Here’s How To Get Your Hands On Those Viral Pumpkin Bagels Taking Over TikTok

Get excited, my fellow fall fiends, because I think I just unlocked a new pumpkin spice item on my timeline! As an avid lover of fall — and, therefore, all things pumpkin — trying everything pumpkin-flavored is my favorite sport during the autumn months. But from pumpkin pie ice cream to pumpkin marshmallows, I thought we were done with new, pumpkin-infused culinary inventions… until I saw the bagels.

If you haven’t yet gotten yourself onto this side of TikTok, trust me, you’re missing out. For the past few days, pumpkin-shaped, pumpkin-colored, and pumpkin-flavored bagels have taken over my FYP — and judging by the likes and views on every video that comes across my feed, it looks like they’re taking the whole internet by storm. Based on the review videos I’ve seen of people eating them, they’re not just pretty, but they taste good, too, making them *the* staple pumpkin food item of fall 2024.

So, where can you find them? From the looks of it, there are two bagel chains that are dominating the pumpkin bagel space, drawing visitors from near and far to sample this delicacy. However, with this trend on the rise, it’s likely more shops will start making pumpkin bagels of their own. Or, you could always take matters into your own hands and DIY your own.

Here are some options:

The Bagel Nook

The Bagel Nook has multiple locations in New Jersey and Las Vegas that sell the bagels, which can be paired with an assortment of cream cheese or even with toppings to make a sandwich. The Bagel Nook sells these specialty items from Oct. 1 until Thanksgiving.

These pumpkin bagels are plain bagels colored orange and are cooked in a “special oven” to get that famous pumpkin color. For the stem, The Bagel Nook uses a green Twizzler. According to owner Alex Berkowitz, the bagel is best paired with the chain’s seasonal “monster mash cream cheese” or pumpkin cream cheese.

Not in New Jersey or Vegas? The Bagel Nook pumpkin bagels are available for purchase on goldbelly.com, which ships nationwide.

Bobby’s Bagels and Cafe

Virginia is for the lovers, but it is also home to beloved pumpkin spice bagels. Bobby’s Bagels and Cafe has three locations in Reston, Herndon, and Oakton, Virginia, which sell the viral pumpkin bagels. According to the company’s website, the “pumpkin-spiced and pumpkin-shaped bagels are the best Halloween breakfast idea.”

Bobby’s pumpkin bagel went viral on TikTok, as one creator called it “the cutest bagel EVER.”

Due to a high demand, these pumpkin bagels are only available for pre-order two to three days in advance, so get your requests in now!

DIY Your Own

@rachaellsrecipes Pumpkin bagels with apple pie cream cheese🎃🍎 if you want something that tastes like fall and will keep you wanting more it is THIS. I’m still thinking about it😍 Pumpkin Bagels 4 cups bread flour (plus extra for kneading) 1 cup pumpkin puree 2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast (1 packet) 2 tbsps honey + more for boiling 1 tbsp sugar 1 tsp salt 2 tbsps pumpkin spice 1 cup warm water (110°F) 1 tbsp olive oil, to grease bowl 1 egg for egg wash Apple Pie Cream Cheese 8 oz cream cheese, softened 1 large apple peeled and finely chopped 1 1/2-2 tbsp butter 2 tbsps brown sugar 1 tsp ground cinnamon ¼ tsp ground nutmeg 1 tsp vanilla extract pinch of salt *full recipe can be found on my blog! Link in bio ♬ Blue Moon – 1999 Remastered – Frank Sinatra

If these chains are inaccessible to you, and you don’t want to search around your town to maybe, hopefully, find another shop making pumpkin bagels, there’s also another solution: to DIY your own pumpkin bagels at home. To join in the fun, many creators took to making their own pumpkin bagels by making homemade bagel dough and shaping their dough into that pumpkin shape. So creative!