This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.
A cozy comforter? Check. Clothing hangers? Check. You have the basics already added to your back-to-school packing list, but what about those other, less obvious but equally important items?
Whether you’re heading to campus for the first time or are a returning senior, remembering everything you need (and want!) to bring with you is usually pretty hectic, so it’s likely that you’ll be making a last-minute trip to the store after realizing you totally forgot to pack something crucial. But, instead of heading into the store stressed with no list and no plan — or simply forgetting *again* that you needed to get cotton balls, RIP — we’ve got you covered with the ultimate last-minute packing list. Here’s to starting the semester off on the right foot!
Storage & Organization
Let’s be real: Dorms aren’t always the most functional spaces, especially when you’re sharing with a roomie or living in a tiny single. Luckily, with a little organizational magic, you can make the most of *any* living arrangement.
The Container Store is your one-stop shop for all things organization, from space-saving storage solutions for your overflowing wardrobe to desktop essentials that simplify your study sessions. So, before you start packing up the car, head to The Container Store online or IRL to pick up the perfect products for keeping your things (and your life) organized!
- Storage Cart
- Shoe Rack
- Shelves
- Overdoor Storage
- Bedside Shelf
- Under Bed Drawers
- Office Chair
- Fridge Cart
- Bed Risers
- Closet Organizer
- Foldable Storage Boxes
- Hangers
- Drawer Dividers
- Desktop Organizer
- Wall Calendar
- White Erase Board
- Bulletin Board
- Pushpins
- Bookshelf
- Desk Hutch
The Container Store 3-Drawer Rolling Cart, $130
The Container Store 4-Tier Metal Shoe Rack, $60
The Container Store Metal Folding Hutch White, $80
The Container Store 10-Pocket Overdoor Storage, $30
Whitmor Small Bamboo Bedside Shelf, $30
Iris Under Bed Drawer, $32
Period Products
Between unpacking and trying to get settled, saying hi to new and old friends, and memorizing your class schedule, you have a lot going on in those first few weeks of school. Now imagine doing all that, and then BAM! Your period comes out of nowhere. You don’t want to find yourself feeling bloated, crampy, and without those monthly necessities, so be sure to
double-check *triple-check* that your fave herbal pads from The Honey Pot Company aren’t just on your last-minute list, but that they’re packed in your toiletries kit, too.
ICYMI, The Honey Pot Co. is the first complete plant-derived personal care brand with products infused with essential oils, which creates a cooling sensation and soothes unwanted period discomfort, helping you have a much more comfortable time of the month. Head to the store right now to stock up on these products before heading to campus!
- Herbal Regular Pads
- Herbal Overnight Pads
- Herbal Long Liners
- Heating/Cooling Pad
- Ibuprofen
- Hot Tea
- Chocolate
Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Everyday Pantiliners, $8
Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Super Pads with Wings, $10
Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Overnight Pads with Wings, $9
Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Regular Pad, $9
Bathroom Basics
The shared bathrooms in most dorms aren’t exactly luxurious, but one definite way to elevate your dorm-bathroom experience is to ensure that before arriving on campus, you have everything you may need for showering, getting ready for a night out with your BSFs, and self-care days.
- Shower Caddy
- Shower Shoes
- Razors
- Vitamins
- Cotton Balls
- Medicine (Cold, Allergy, Pain Reliever)
- Makeup Remover
- Nail Polish Remover
- Cotton Swabs
- Face Roller
- Hair Towel
- Acne Spot Treatment
- Nail Clippers/Cuticle Cutters
- Tissues
- Tweezers
- Toilet Spray
- First Aid Kit
- Lip Balm
- Face Masks
- Spa Headband/Wrist Bands
Welly
First Aid Kit, $9
Avocado Spa Headband and Wristband Kit, $19
ULTA Beauty Collection
Manicure Kit, $12
Cleaning Supplies
You can’t have a clear mind without having a clean home, so grab these basic supplies and stay on top of your cleaning schedule this semester! Cleaning your space will help you stay organized and can be a great stress reliever, so add these items to your last-minute list and get ready to scrub away the stress!
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Vacuum/Dustbuster
- Broom/Dustpan
- Room Spray
- Microfiber Towels
- Scented Trashbags
- Stain Remover
- Microfiber Mop
- Disinfectant Spray
- Dish Soap/Sponge
- Baking Soda
- White Vinegar
- Laundry Detergent
- Dryer Balls
- Rubber Gloves
- Toilet Scrubber
- Toilet Bowl Cleaner
- Duster
- Glass Spray
- Lint Roller
- Mesh Bags
- Dryer Sheets
Boston General Store
Citrus Room Spray, $28
Wool Dryer Balls and
Eucalyptus Essential Oil, $30
Total Home
Microfiber Cloths, $5
Tech Essentials
You don’t go anywhere without your phone and already have your eye on a durable laptop for those late nights writing essays. So tech-savvy! But, don’t forget about these other tech items that you’ll definitely find helpful this semester.
- Noise-Cancelling Headphones
- External Hard Drive
- Chargers and Extra/Backup Chargers
- Portable Phone Charger
- Extension Cord
- E-Reader
- Blue Light Blocking Glasses
- Fitness Watch
- Speakers
- Computer
- Smart TV
- Camera
- Power Strip
- Printer
- Tablet
- Stylus
JBL Tune 660NC, $100
Apple Watch SE, $249
Leti Blue Light Glasses, $195
Class Must-Haves
With all the excitement of picking out dorm decor and making new friends, it’s low-key so easy to forget that you’re in college to learn. Because you don’t want to show up to the first day of class and have to ask for your seatmate for a pencil, make sure you have these class must-haves before move-in day.
- Writing Utensils (Pencils, Pens, Highlighters, Markers)
- Notebooks
- Pencil Sharpener
- Folders
- Binders
- Backpack/Bag
- Bookmark
- Planner/Agenda
- Sticky Notes
- Note Cards
- Calculator
- Erasers
- Laptop Tray
- Pencil Case
- Paper Clips
- Scissors
- Stapler
12-Month Academic
Appointment Notebook, $18
Settlement Pencil Case
Little Herschel, $22
UO Angel Number Journal, $14
Now that you have a list of literally every last-minute item you could possibly need, it’s time to shop! Here’s to a great semester!