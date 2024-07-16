This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

A cozy comforter? Check. Clothing hangers? Check. You have the basics already added to your back-to-school packing list, but what about those other, less obvious but equally important items?

Whether you’re heading to campus for the first time or are a returning senior, remembering everything you need (and want!) to bring with you is usually pretty hectic, so it’s likely that you’ll be making a last-minute trip to the store after realizing you totally forgot to pack something crucial. But, instead of heading into the store stressed with no list and no plan — or simply forgetting *again* that you needed to get cotton balls, RIP — we’ve got you covered with the ultimate last-minute packing list. Here’s to starting the semester off on the right foot!

Storage & Organization

Let’s be real: Dorms aren’t always the most functional spaces, especially when you’re sharing with a roomie or living in a tiny single. Luckily, with a little organizational magic, you can make the most of *any* living arrangement.

The Container Store is your one-stop shop for all things organization, from space-saving storage solutions for your overflowing wardrobe to desktop essentials that simplify your study sessions. So, before you start packing up the car, head to The Container Store online or IRL to pick up the perfect products for keeping your things (and your life) organized!

Storage Cart

Shoe Rack

Shelves

Overdoor Storage

Bedside Shelf

Under Bed Drawers

Office Chair

Fridge Cart

Bed Risers

Closet Organizer

Foldable Storage Boxes

Hangers

Drawer Dividers

Desktop Organizer

Wall Calendar

White Erase Board

Bulletin Board

Pushpins

Bookshelf

Desk Hutch

The Container Store 3-Drawer Rolling Cart, $130 The Container Store 4-Tier Metal Shoe Rack, $60 The Container Store Metal Folding Hutch White, $80

The Container Store 10-Pocket Overdoor Storage, $30 Whitmor Small Bamboo Bedside Shelf, $30 Iris Under Bed Drawer, $32

Period Products

Between unpacking and trying to get settled, saying hi to new and old friends, and memorizing your class schedule, you have a lot going on in those first few weeks of school. Now imagine doing all that, and then BAM! Your period comes out of nowhere. You don’t want to find yourself feeling bloated, crampy, and without those monthly necessities, so be sure to double-check *triple-check* that your fave herbal pads from The Honey Pot Company aren’t just on your last-minute list, but that they’re packed in your toiletries kit, too.

ICYMI, The Honey Pot Co. is the first complete plant-derived personal care brand with products infused with essential oils, which creates a cooling sensation and soothes unwanted period discomfort, helping you have a much more comfortable time of the month. Head to the store right now to stock up on these products before heading to campus!

Herbal Regular Pads

Herbal Overnight Pads

Herbal Long Liners

Heating/Cooling Pad

Ibuprofen

Hot Tea

Chocolate

Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Everyday Pantiliners, $8 Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Super Pads with Wings, $10 Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Overnight Pads with Wings, $9 Organic Cotton Cover Herbal Regular Pad, $9

Bathroom Basics

The shared bathrooms in most dorms aren’t exactly luxurious, but one definite way to elevate your dorm-bathroom experience is to ensure that before arriving on campus, you have everything you may need for showering, getting ready for a night out with your BSFs, and self-care days.

Shower Caddy

Shower Shoes

Razors

Vitamins

Cotton Balls

Medicine (Cold, Allergy, Pain Reliever)

Makeup Remover

Nail Polish Remover

Cotton Swabs

Face Roller

Hair Towel

Acne Spot Treatment

Nail Clippers/Cuticle Cutters

Tissues

Tweezers

Toilet Spray

First Aid Kit

Lip Balm

Face Masks

Spa Headband/Wrist Bands

Welly

First Aid Kit, $9 Avocado Spa Headband and Wristband Kit, $19 ULTA Beauty Collection

Manicure Kit, $12

Cleaning Supplies

You can’t have a clear mind without having a clean home, so grab these basic supplies and stay on top of your cleaning schedule this semester! Cleaning your space will help you stay organized and can be a great stress reliever, so add these items to your last-minute list and get ready to scrub away the stress!

Disinfectant Wipes

Vacuum/Dustbuster

Broom/Dustpan

Room Spray

Microfiber Towels

Scented Trashbags

Stain Remover

Microfiber Mop

Disinfectant Spray

Dish Soap/Sponge

Baking Soda

White Vinegar

Laundry Detergent

Dryer Balls

Rubber Gloves

Toilet Scrubber

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Duster

Glass Spray

Lint Roller

Mesh Bags

Dryer Sheets

Boston General Store

Citrus Room Spray, $28 Wool Dryer Balls and

Eucalyptus Essential Oil, $30 Total Home

Microfiber Cloths, $5

Tech Essentials

You don’t go anywhere without your phone and already have your eye on a durable laptop for those late nights writing essays. So tech-savvy! But, don’t forget about these other tech items that you’ll definitely find helpful this semester.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

External Hard Drive

Chargers and Extra/Backup Chargers

Portable Phone Charger

Extension Cord

E-Reader

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Fitness Watch

Speakers

Computer

Smart TV

Camera

Power Strip

Printer

Tablet

Stylus

JBL Tune 660NC, $100 Apple Watch SE, $249 Leti Blue Light Glasses, $195

Class Must-Haves

With all the excitement of picking out dorm decor and making new friends, it’s low-key so easy to forget that you’re in college to learn. Because you don’t want to show up to the first day of class and have to ask for your seatmate for a pencil, make sure you have these class must-haves before move-in day.

Writing Utensils (Pencils, Pens, Highlighters, Markers)

Notebooks

Pencil Sharpener

Folders

Binders

Backpack/Bag

Bookmark

Planner/Agenda

Sticky Notes

Note Cards

Calculator

Erasers

Laptop Tray

Pencil Case

Paper Clips

Scissors

Stapler

12-Month Academic

Appointment Notebook, $18 Settlement Pencil Case

Little Herschel, $22 UO Angel Number Journal, $14

Now that you have a list of literally every last-minute item you could possibly need, it’s time to shop! Here’s to a great semester!