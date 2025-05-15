Let’s face it: Being a college student is expensive. Even the daily essential items we need are expensive — food and transportation being two of the biggest culprits. Thankfully, Uber is one business that aims to help offset these costs with its Uber One program.

Uber One is a subscription service that offers savings and exclusive perks for members using Uber and Uber Eats. It launched on November 17, 2021, and since then has reached 30 million members as of May 7, 2025. In celebration of its success, Uber recently launched Uber One Member Days, an event offering exclusive perks and discounts to those subscribed to Uber On. For its inaugural year, it’ll run from Friday, May 16, to Friday, May 23.

If you want to benefit from the deals but aren’t an Uber One member yet, you can sign up in the Uber app — and yes, you can subscribe to Uber One during Member Days and still reap all the benefits. Plus, Uber is offering a one-month free trial of Uber One for new members specifically to take advantage of the Member Days deals. Beyond that, Uber One is available as a monthly or annual paid subscription, with prices varying by your location.

Even better, the Member Days deals not only offer discounts on Uber rides and Uber Eats, but Uber has also partnered with a variety of other brands to secure discounts for Uber One members. Here are all the Uber One Member Days discounts you will have access to as an Uber One member and what each deal entails.

uber rides

Enjoy a range of discounts on Uber rides depending on the ride you choose:

50% off UberX Share ride

40% off Comfort Electric and Courier

30% off Uber Reserve

20% off Uber Black

starbucks

Pamper yourself with Starbucks every day this upcoming week. Enjoy 30% of all your orders $20 or more.

classpass

Wanting to get into fitness classes? ClassPass is offering new members one month free and five extra credits. Existing members can score 15 bonus credits when upgrading their subscription plan.

oura ring

The Oura Ring is the go-to smart ring that collects personal insights on your fitness, stress, sleep, and health patterns. Get 5% off Oura Ring 4 and one month free on an Oura membership. Or, get up to $150 off Oura Ring Gen3 with an extra month free.

ticketmaster

There always seems to be an event coming up, and why should you have to say no when you can get a discounted price? All you have to do is spend $3 on groceries and get $20 Ticket Cash toward your next live event.

delta

Think even bigger than the day-to-day things you may need — think trips! This week, link your accounts and take 20 trips in 20 days to score 3,000 miles. (Available to the first 33,000 members).

sally beauty

We can always use an extra makeup product to jumpstart the day. Enjoy 30% off orders $50+.

cvs

CVS is the go-to spot for any and all convenient items. You will receive 30% off orders $30 or more.

home depot

Do you need any home essentials as you start making preparations for your dorm, apartment, or house next semester? Enjoy $30 off orders $60 or more.

wegmans

Enjoy a week full of grocery shopping and receive 30% off orders $70 or more

taco bell

Talk about late-night food cravings! Receive a free Crunchwrap Supreme with a $10 or more order.

dunkin’

No better way to start your morning than with all Dunkin’ has to offer. Spend $15 and get a free medium original blend iced coffee.

chipotle

Nothing beats Chipotle! Get a free burrito if you spend $20 or more on an order.

popeyes

Last but not least, spend $5 and get Popeyes’ iconic chicken sandwich for free.

Get excited for a full week of discounts and sales ahead!