You Can Save A Ton Of Money On Your Next Nuuly Rental With Uber’s Student Program

If you’re on a budget and tired of having to constantly spend tons of money on new clothes like I am, I have some great news for you. Uber One for Students is partnering with Nuuly to offer you some serious savings this year. Here’s what to know about their brand new promo.

Popular online rental service Nuuly offers a practical way of wearing new clothes on a budget. Simply go on the Nuuly website and select six items from thousands of styles to choose from. Laundry and dry cleaning are included, shipping and returns are free, and it’s a sustainable option when compared to shopping from fast fashion retailers. You can rent items for formal events, like dresses, or grab pieces you couldn’t normally afford to add to your closet. And the best part? Nuuly has pieces from brands we all know and love, like Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters.

Photo Courtesy of Nuuly & Uber One for Students

So, where does Uber come in? As a new benefit of Uber One for Students’s partnership with Nuuly, students can receive $20 off any Nuuly purchase. Simply enter the code UberxNuuly in the Uber app to unlock your code. And it’s not just a one-time thing — the code is valid to use up to four times per year.

This promo from Uber and Nuuly is just another layer of savings to add onto Nuuly’s new student discount program, which includes $10 off your monthly subscription fee. So, instead of paying Nuuly’s regular monthly subscription fee at $98, you’d only be paying $68 for a Nuuly purchase. Sounds like a steal to me!

You may be wondering, is Uber One for Students worth it to join for this deal? Well, for only $4.99 a month or $48 a year, Uber One for Students has incredible benefits, including $0 delivery fees, up to 10% off eligible orders, discounts on your favorite restaurants and stores, plus free food every day. The service is exclusively for college students that are looking to save up on a daily basis. In my opinion, the answer to whether it’s worth it is definitely yes.

Photo Courtesy of Nuuly & Uber One for Students

Plus, if you’re too busy to return your Nuuly box, you can skip the lines at UPS with Uber Courier. On the Uber app, you can request for a delivery person to pick up your Nuuly bag and deliver it to UPS. Uber is now offering 50% off (up to $10) your first return with code FIRSTRETURN50. (The code expires on March 20, 2025, so don’t wait!)

If you’re interested in taking advantage of the Uber and Nuuly partnership, now’s your chance. New spring break wardrobe? Yes, please!