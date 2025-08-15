If there’s one thing college students know too well, it’s that back-to-school season can get expensive. Between buying dorm essentials, stocking up on snacks, and making your “treat yourself” coffee habit a near-daily ritual, your bank account can start looking real empty, real fast. Add in late-night Uber Eats orders and trips downtown, and suddenly, your budget is crying for help.

Luckily, Uber is making the semester kickoff a little easier (and cheaper) with a lineup of deals and promos that are designed just for students. Whether you’re moving into your first dorm room, restocking your study snacks, or just trying to save a few bucks on your next ride to the library, Uber’s got something for you this fall. And no, I’m not talking about tiny discounts you’ll barely notice. I’m talking free rides, big savings on dorm gear, and even a campus arcade tour that sounds way more fun than syllabus week.

From move-in day to midnight munchies, Uber is here to make your semester more affordable (and a little more exciting) without you having to sacrifice your daily latte or Friday night plans. Here’s the tea on Uber’s back to school 2025 deals and promos.

Free Rides & Eats for Teens

If you’re a freshman who’s still 17, you can basically consider Uber’s Teen Accounts your consolation prize for not yet being able to get into those 18+ bars in your college town. All new Uber Teen riders (ages 13-17) get free rides and Uber Eats orders throughout September. That means no more awkwardly asking your roommate for a lift to Target or rationing your dining hall swipes because you don’t feel like paying delivery fees. There are some limits — like up to six rides capped at $20 each, and up to four Uber Eats orders capped at $25 each — but honestly, that’s still a serious win. Plus, Uber Teen comes with built-in safety features like trip tracking and contact verification, so your parents can chill while you’re out living your best college life.

Up to 40% off Dorm + Back-to-School Essentials

Dorm shopping procrastinators, rejoice. If you’re still piecing together your setup (or you forgot, like, half the things you meant to bring), Uber Eats is offering up to 40% off select school and dorm must-haves until Sept. 16. That includes discounts from spots like Staples, Costco, Home Depot, and Wegmans, so you can snag anything from desk organizers to snacks that will last you the entire semester without you needing to trek to five different stores. Uber Eats is also offering up to 30% off easy lunch box essentials, so your snack drawer can stay stocked all semester. Just open the Uber Eats app and look for the deals in your area — because yes, dorm shopping in your PJs is absolutely a vibe.

Uber One for Students Arcade Tour

Forget boring campus welcome fairs; this fall, Uber One is bringing The One Arcade to 15 colleges across the country. It’s a retro-inspired gaming setup where you can play arcade-style games from campus faves like Taco Bell and Dunkin’ to rack up coins and score a goodie bag worth over $130. Whether you’re there for the games, the prizes, or just a break from your syllabus reading, The One Arcade is proof that back-to-school season doesn’t have to be all stress and no fun.