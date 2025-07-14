The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s that time of year again when incoming freshmen start to plan out their dorm rooms for the first time, figuring out how they’re going to decorate, how they’re going to fit everything, and what they’re going to bring or need to buy. This is honestly so fun to do, and I definitely spent hours scrolling on Pinterest and making packing lists, planning out everything I would need in order to make my dorm as comfy and functional as possible.

A big element of this (and something that I actually didn’t even think about until I got to school) was figuring out what kind of kitchen tools to have in my dorm room. At first, since I knew that I was going to be on the campus meal plan and would eat most of my meals in the dining hall, I assumed I wouldn’t need anything at all. And because most incoming freshmen are in that same boat, bringing kitchen tools can be an easy thing to forget to add to your packing lists.

However, I have since learned that having at least some kitchen tools in your dorm room is essential. In addition to having basic utensils, a mug, and a bowl (all things I forgot about and then proceeded to buy at Target the day after I moved in), it can be nice to have some other tools to make cooking in your dorm room a possibility. Even though this might not seem reasonable right now, I can guarantee there will be nights where you are just sick and tired of the dining hall food and need to mix it up, or are just feeling way too tired to make the trek all the way to the dining hall (or, let’s be honest, you’re up studying and hunger hits you after the d-hall has closed). Everyone I know who has lived in a dorm has been there, so here are some useful kitchen gadgets in order to make dorm living (and eating) a little easier. (BTW, don’t forget to check with your dorm rules to see what’s allowed and what’s not!)

Fasta Pasta The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker ($18) This is probably the most useful tool I’ve ever seen for dorm living, and I wish that I had known about it when I was living in the dorms. This is essentially a container that you can use to cook pasta in the microwave, and it comes with a strainer to make draining the pasta water that much easier. Add in some store-bought pasta sauce or the classic butter and grated cheese combo and you have a yummy and warm meal right in your dorm! See On Amazon

DASH Dash Egg Bite Maker ($28) Everyone knows about the mini waffle makers, but this mini egg bite maker is so easy to use and makes such a quick and delicious breakfast or snack. Perfect for anyone who loves eggs, this gadget allows you to cook eggs without using a stove, and would allow you to try out all sorts of different flavor and topping combinations. See On Walmart

Kikkerland Kikkerland Seashell Bag Clips ($5) These are underrated in the sense that they are so easy to forget, but are the thing that you will be kicking yourself about the second that you need them. (I literally had to use a claw clip to close a pretzel bag one time.) You will need these if you want to make sure your snacks stay fresh — and bonus: If you get some cute ones, they’ll add to the overall vibe of your dorm room. See On Kikkerland

EUHOMY EUHOMY Ice Maker Countertop ($37) There likely won’t be an ice machine easily accessible in your dorm. (In my freshman year, the closest one was two buildings over.) This is so annoying when you just want some crisp, cold water or an iced coffee. Ice trays are fine, but they take up valuable real estate in the already-tiny freezer space that come with most mini fridge combos — and plus, constantly filling up your ice tray and waiting for the water to freeze can be so annoying. The convenience of a small ice machine might be worth the extra money. Just be warned: You might end up having the most popular dorm room on your whole floor. See On Walmart

Zulay Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother Wand ($18) A super versatile tool, this portable milk frother can be used to froth milk for coffee, but also could be used to mix powders into drinks (like Liquid IV and EmergenC, which are college student essentials, IMO). It makes the drinks less chalky and more fully mixed than just mixing with a straw does, which is so useful. See On Amazon

OXO OXO Water Bottle Cleaning Set ($12) If you’re anything like me, you are horrible at actually cleaning your water bottle as often as you should. Part of what deters me from it is that washing the top and the straw is so hard — there are just so many small crevices that I feel like it’s not even worth it if I can’t get those parts. But this toolkit has all the right pieces in order to make sure that every part of your water bottle is clean, and makes it so much easier and faster (so hopefully it gets cleaned more). See On OXO

DASH DASH Mini Rice Cooker ($22) Another useful mini kitchen tool, a rice cooker makes it easy to make warm meals in your room. They are super easy to use and don’t require buying that many other ingredients, which is good for both the bank account and the small amounts of dorm storage you’re probably working with. See On Amazon

Magic Bullet Magic BulleT BLENDER ($21) This is probably the best kitchenware item that I have ever had in my dorm. I would use it to make smoothies literally every single day for breakfast or for a quick snack on the go. It’s super small and easy to clean, and I love that you can just use the cup that you blend it in to actually drink the smoothie as well. See On Walmart

JAYVAR JAYVAR Vegetable Chopper and Fruit Dicer ($13) Basically just a plastic cup with a grid on the top, this tool makes it really easy to slice fruits and veggies up in your dorm because it completely eliminates the need for a cutting board or a sharp knife. It also makes the entire process of chopping things up faster and less messy, which is perfect for busy students. See On Amazon

SOOPLEU SOOPLEU Avocado Saver & Tomato Holder ($15) These are ideal for the dorms because oftentimes, you only have a mini fridge — which you might even be splitting with multiple roommates — which doesn’t leave much space to save leftovers and other perishables. These little disks are the perfect size for leftover fruits and veggies, meaning that the other half of your orange doesn’t actually have to go bad! See On Amazon

Salbree The Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Machine ($17) Instead of constantly spending money on those microwaveable popcorn bags, you can just buy this silicone bowl (and some popcorn kernels) and use it over and over again to make microwave popcorn in your dorm. See On Amazon