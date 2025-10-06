New season, new trends — but the Trader Joe’s mini canvas tote bag craze lingers. Last spring, the pastel canvas tote bags were in high demand — and on everyone’s For You page. Whether you saw an outfit inspired by the bag or ogled the long lines before the store’s doors even opened, I’m sure you remember the uproar. If you lost the battle for the spring pastel bags, there is good news for you: The it-bag is back, with a new spooky twist. Here’s your guide to securing a Trader Joe’s Halloween 2025 mini tote.

The arrival of autumn winds and lower temperatures brought with them a new collection of tote bags, as confirmed by a Trader Joe’s spokesperson to Today on Oct. 1. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 8, the Halloween-themed mini canvas totes will be available in stores nationwide. With the all-new designs, the totes are likely going to disappear from the shelves faster than you can say “boo.”

Staying true to the spooky season, the bag will come in classic, vibrant Halloween colors with an orange Trader Joe’s logo stitched on them. Colorways include neon green, neon orange, purple, and black, as well as a multicolored option with a black body, purple bottom, and green handles. The mini totes retail for $2.99 each.

If you’re looking to snag one (or more!) before they sell out, here is a game plan for this Wednesday: Looking back on previous drops, many stores resort to purchasing limits per person, due to high demand. Depending on the level of anticipated demand, the purchasing limits can range from two to four bags per person. This is why you need to go in with a goal: Choose your favorite bags ahead of time and waste no time deciding which ones you want in the store.

As for when these will be available on Oct. 8, store hours can vary — but this should not stop you; just look up the information of your local Trader Joe’s to see when it opens. To be even more prepared, you can call the store ahead of time and ask the crew members what time they plan to start selling the bags, whether there are any rules or limitations to purchasing them, and how early they recommend customers get to the store in order to get a bag. If you can’t get that info, just try to arrive as early as you can on the day the bags drop. If you’re not lucky enough to get your favorite bag (or any bag, for that matter), you can ask the store crew members for potential restocks in the upcoming days, or check other nearby locations to see if they still have any in stock. After the spring pastel canvas tote bag sold out, many people resorted to buying their bags on resale websites like Etsy or Depop, so that could be an option for those who won’t take no for an answer on these bags.