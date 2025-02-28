The People’s It Bag: Trader Joe’s totes are taking over NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

Since moving to New York from Texas, I’ve been in constant awe of the people around me. My peers sport some of the most unique fashion I’ve ever seen, a refreshing change from the copy-and-paste styles I was used to in Texas.

When observed, New York fashion blends distinctive styles that represent each individual. From downtown to acubi, minimalism to maximalism, masculine to feminine, there’s always something new to admire—especially at the New School. While trends aren’t as prominent here since many people are so individualistic, one common accessory stands out: Trader Joe’s bags.

For less than $5, you can snag your own tote at Trader Joe’s. Aside from being reusable, it’s spacious, sturdy, and surprisingly stylish. I’ve noticed people using the bag for everyday wear aside from groceries, especially amongst college students. Eventually, I bought one myself, despite never shopping there. It doesn’t clash with my outfits and fits my bulky 15.6-inch gaming laptop, making it perfect for classes.

I asked a couple of friends for their opinions, starting with my roommate, who owns the mini version of the tote. “I thought it was cute, and it’s really cheap, too. I thought it was a good deal!” They said.

“I bought the bag because I needed to carry my groceries since I cook a lot, but I use it for other things too. It’s such a great thing to have when you’re rushing in the morning and you need to shove everything inside a bag,” Anna, a fashion design major at Parsons, commented. “I carry a lot of things—probably more than what I need daily—and it can honestly hold so much stuff. Plus, it’s so simple and cutesy. I feel like it’s the perfect bag for college!”

According to Fox 8 News, in September 2024, Trader Joe’s brought back their $2.99 mini tote bags. This caused a frenzy, with people lining up around the block just for the bag in California. It’s so interesting to see that in a city like NYC, where style is so individualistic, something as simple as a grocery store bag unites many. Intentional or not, the Trader Joe’s tote has unofficially-officially become a staple in New Yorkers’ practical yet stylish culture. This goes to show that anything can be fashionable, even something as simple as a reusable tote bag.