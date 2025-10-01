The time has finally come! Taylor Swift is releasing her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl on Friday, Oct. 3. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days since she announced it on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, back in August. And what better way to celebrate the day finally coming than with a party to listen to the new album and hang with your friends?

With its glitz and glam vibes, TLOAS is practically begging for a fun, celebratory listening party. (I’m thinking of sparkles, feathers, and bold colors — the works.) Whether you’re streaming solo or inviting everyone you know over for the big day, making the night special will help you take in every lyric, fangirl over every vocal riff, and examine every Easter egg she’s undoubtedly going to give the world.

From the flashy decorations to the fun outfits to the snacks that will sustain you through it all, making plans for the party will be half the fun. Of course, actually throwing the party will be a blast in its own right. Below are some ideas to turn your living room into a Swift party hot spot for the release everyone has been waiting for.

TLOAS Listening Party Decor Ideas

Based on the (many) album covers, this era’s palette is primarily teal and orange. So, it’s time to get online and start finding the best decorations to get the party started! To go along with the flashy vibes, opt for some balloons and glitter confetti to bring the party to life.

TLOAS Listening Party Food & Beverage Ideas

@jenn.ordway Drop a ❤️‍🔥 in the comments if you’re excited for The Life of a Showgirl!! 🧡🪩⭐️ Kicking off a new series of fun ideas to celebrate Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl album release with a jello shot recipe for your listening party! Follow along for more fun over the next two weeks! 🫶🏼 Jello Shot Recipe: – Combine 3oz box of flavored Jell-O with 2 packets of unflavored gelatin – Add 1 cup boiling water and stir – Add edible glitter to your hearts desire – Stir in 1 cup of cold vodka – Transfer to silicone molds or ice cube trays (mine are linked in my Amazon storefront), and make sure to spray them with coconut oil first so it doesn’t stick! – Refrigerate at least 4 hours and enjoy! #taylorswift #thelifeofashowgirl #tsthelifeofashowgirl #jelloshots #jello @jello @Tito’s Handmade Vodka @starburst ♬ I Can Do It With a Broken Heart – Taylor Swift

The best parties have great snacks, and your TLOAS listening party should be no exception. Many brands are getting in on the fun, so you’ll have your pick of options to shop, from Baked by Melissa TLOAS-themed cupcakes to orange-colored booze. Or, if you want to go the DIY route, you certainly can! From orange and teal gummies, to Swift-inspired baking recipes, the world is your oyster. This is also a great opportunity for a potluck-style party. Have everyone make or bring something inspired by Swift or the album — it’s a great way to get everyone involved.

TLOAS Listening Party Outfit Ideas

I think we all know that T-Swift herself would want her fans to be in “Style” for her release day, so encourage everyone to show up in their best fit! One way to do this is to have the guests come in the colors of the album, teal and orange. And make sure it’s extra glittery!

Another great option to have guests show up as their favorite era. Whether it’s sequins and mini skirts from 1989, cozy fall vibes from Red, or fun country boots for her debut album, each guest can show up in their favorite vibe.

No matter what, the best listening parties are the ones with the people who share your love for glittery gel-pen songs and hunting for Easter eggs in music videos. With the right crowd, a little creativity and Taylor’s brand new songs on repeat, you’ll turn the release night into a memory as sparkly and unforgettable as the album.