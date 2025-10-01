We’re officially in the final countdown to the release of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl on Oct. 3 — and that means it’s time to plan your TLOAS listening party look. Whether you’ve snagged a spot at the surprise pop-up in New York City, are catching the theater watch party with friends, or hosting your own listening party, the best way to celebrate is to dress the part.
The TLOAS era is already shaping up to be a full-on spectacle, like the album title implies. Orange (and pops of turquoise) seems to be the signature color with an aesthetic blending all the burlesque showgirl glam alongside playful retro touches. Think sequins, feathers, rhinestones, bold makeup, and plenty of statement accessories. The TLOAS aesthetic is about more than costumes — it’s about the layers of vulnerability and grit behind all the extravagance on the surface.
So whether you want to go all-out Vegas glam or just add a hint of sparkle to what you already have, this album release is the perfect excuse to play a little dress-up. Here are 12 TLOAS outfit ideas to help you sparkle and strut your way into this new Swift era.
- Sequin mini dress
Nothing says “showgirl” like a shimmering sequin mini dress catching the stage lights. Go for orange to nod to the album’s color palette or turquoise for a contrast — but really, any color that’s sparkling will do the trick. Bring your look up a level with fringe, rhinestones, or a dramatic plunging neckline.
- Statement boots
Bring on the drama in a pair of bold boots — think glitter, metallic finishes, or even thigh-high styles. They’ll add instant drama to any outfit, and perfectly channel the larger-than-life vibe of TLOAS.
- Feathers
Every showgirl needs a feather moment. Drape a vibrant boa over your shoulders or try a feathered mini skirt. For a maximalist look, a feather-trimmed robe makes for an iconic entrance wherever you’re listening.
- Flapper Girl
Embrace the full-on showgirl aesthetic in a classic fringe flapper dress. Knowing Swift, we can expect a few dance-worthy hits, and the movement of the fringe while spinning around will make for a perfectly on-theme moment — especially in shades of orange or gold.
- Headpiece
Nothing embodies a showgirl more than a dramatic headpiece. Whether it’s a jeweled headband, a feathered fascinator, or a crystal-studded crown, this accessory will instantly take your look from cute to extravagant and unforgettable.
- Cozy Up in Merch
For a chill listening party from the comfort of your couch, throw on your favorite Swift merch — from the new album, or eras past. Don’t have any of the new merch yet? Get crafty with some DIY merch of your own using fabric paint, rhinestones, or patches.
- Mix & Match the Color Palette
Dig around your closet to combine different shades from the TLOAS palette — burnt orange, rich turquoise, and touches of gold and champagne. This gives a subtle nod to the aesthetic without feeling like a costume.
- Star Print
Stars fit perfectly with the TLOAS theme. A star-print mini skirt, jacket, or even tights layered under a skirt will add the ultimate touch of sparkle to your look.
- Corset Top
Pull out your favorite going-out top and pair it with wide-leg pants or a mini skirt and you’ll have instant burlesque energy. Look for satin, rhinestone, or lace-up details for an on-theme look.
- Touches of turquoise
If orange isn’t for you, turquoise is the surprise secondary color of this era. Add it in small ways — earrings, eyeliner, or a bejeweled belt — to balance the orange and keep things fresh, or try a full-on turquoise look.
- Low-key, but still sparkling
You don’t have to go full-on Vegas to dress the part. An orange sweater, a sequin clutch, or rhinestone barrettes can be just as celebratory without feeling over-the-top.
- Full-on Showgirl
On the other hand, it’s not everyday we get a brand new Swift album, so why not go all out? This may take a little more curating, but between rounding up your costume pieces and a trip to the thrift store, it’ll be well worth it for the entrance.