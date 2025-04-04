Bed parties have been everywhere on social media, as high school seniors confirm their college selection with extravagant displays of school spirit, all set up and meticulously styled from the comfort of their own beds. Bed parties are undoubtedly a fun social media photo op, but they can also be super expensive; some popular bed party TikToks show beds that are totally covered in university merch, color-coded streamers and balloons, and even bejeweled bottles of bubbly. Often, bed parties are set up and paid for by the rising-college student’s parents — but, understandably, it’s not in the budget for some parents to drop hundreds of dollars on what ends up being an Instagram post. That doesn’t mean you can’t still have a bed party, though.

If you opt to throw your own bed party, that probably means you’ll want to do it on a budget. And let me tell you: it’s totally doable! Below, check out some tips for throwing a budget-friendly bed party that will look cute but won’t break the bank before you even leave for college.

DIY Your Decor

Look, all those custom-made decorations and officially licensed college sweatshirts are super cute, but you don’t need them for a bed party. Consider purchasing some craft supplies to make your own signage, shirts, and more.

Use Items You Already Own

Since bed parties normally consist of a bunch of school merch and decorations in the school’s color scheme, why not see what’s available in your own home? Everyone has that one blue or green blanket in the storage closet, right? Why not repurpose it? If nothing seems to fit your school’s color scheme, ask your family or friends for items to borrow — you’ll be surprised by how much you end up with!

Focus on the Essentials

Going off to college is a stressful time, and while move-in basics may not be the most “fun” bed party accessories, including the essentials incoming freshmen might need can help alleviate that stress. Things like a laundry basket, a fan, and perhaps a personal set of cutlery might not look like much nor make the cutest Insta post, but they will always come in handy — plus, these items are usually super budget-friendly. Getting these items for your bed party also means getting started on college shopping early, you’re also saving your future self money, killing two birds with one stone: getting the essentials out of the way and having a party!

Keep It Simple

@peytonliveslife HOW DO UR SCHOOLS HAVE SO MUCH CUTE MERCH. THIS IS ALL I COULD FIND LMAO ♬ Its All About the U – Uncle Luke

No one says you have to have an explosion of color and merch to have a bed party. If you want to go the minimalist route, just lay out a couple T-shirts and maybe a snack in your school’s colors and enjoy your very demure, very mindful bed party. Don’t forget — you’re still going to college whether you buy a ton of school merch or not!

Thrift!

If you’re not traveling far from home, look no further than your favorite thrift stores to supply your bed party. Thrift stores — especially ones close to college campuses — are usually stocked with college merch, including mugs, hoodies, blankets, and even phone cases. However, for any out-of-state college students or those who live on the complete other side of the state, online retailers such as Depop and Etsy will be your best friend.

Make It A Friend Group Activity

Why not share the fun of a bed party among your friends? Take a trip to a party store and split the costs of everyone’s favorite decorations that could work for any university. At that point, once you divide up each person’s usage, it’s like the decorations are free! Besides, it’s such a sweet way to show your friends how proud you are of them, while also enjoying your own celebrations.