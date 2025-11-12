Friends, comrades: The time has come. As it does every year, 2025’s Starbucks Red Cup Day is here to help fans usher in some holiday fun… and chaos. On Nov. 13, lovers of coffee (and free merch) will line up to receive this year’s festive, reusable cup at Starbucks stores around the country. If you’re new to the tradition — or just want some extra pointers for navigating the big day — here are some tips for getting a Starbucks Red Cup.

In case you somehow missed it, Red Cup Day is the one day a year when customers can order a holiday drink and receive a reusable red cup (decorated with the holiday design of the year) completely free. The cups are only available one day out of the whole year — but if you manage to snag one, you can use it to get a 10-cent discount on any future beverage you order and earn double stars on your order if your a Starbucks Rewards member. (FWIW, you can get this discount and earn double stars if you bring in any clean, reusable cup for your orders, not just the red holiday cup!)

All things considered, Red Cup day is a big deal among the Starbucks fandom. Combine this with the recent Bearista Cup craze, and it’s understandable if you’re a little nervous about getting your cup this year. Here are some tips for not only getting your cup, but enjoying Red Cup Day 2025.