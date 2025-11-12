Friends, comrades: The time has come. As it does every year, 2025’s Starbucks Red Cup Day is here to help fans usher in some holiday fun… and chaos. On Nov. 13, lovers of coffee (and free merch) will line up to receive this year’s festive, reusable cup at Starbucks stores around the country. If you’re new to the tradition — or just want some extra pointers for navigating the big day — here are some tips for getting a Starbucks Red Cup.
In case you somehow missed it, Red Cup Day is the one day a year when customers can order a holiday drink and receive a reusable red cup (decorated with the holiday design of the year) completely free. The cups are only available one day out of the whole year — but if you manage to snag one, you can use it to get a 10-cent discount on any future beverage you order and earn double stars on your order if your a Starbucks Rewards member. (FWIW, you can get this discount and earn double stars if you bring in any clean, reusable cup for your orders, not just the red holiday cup!)
All things considered, Red Cup day is a big deal among the Starbucks fandom. Combine this with the recent Bearista Cup craze, and it’s understandable if you’re a little nervous about getting your cup this year. Here are some tips for not only getting your cup, but enjoying Red Cup Day 2025.
- Arrive early.
-
This year, Starbucks says it’s giving away more red cups than ever before. However, there’s still a limited supply, which means stores will eventually run out. You can try to avoid this disappointment by getting to your local store as early as you’re able to — most stores typically open between 5 and 7 a.m. local time, so plan accordingly.
- Order an eligible drink.
-
You can’t just get any beverage and expect a red cup in return — it has to be a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage. According to the Starbucks website, here’s the full list of eligible drinks: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Sugar Cookie Breve, Gingerbread Chai, Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate, Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Holiday and Fall Cold Foams, and Protein Cold Foams.
- You can order in person, on the app, or via delivery.
-
Red Cup Day isn’t just limited to in-store ordering at the counter. You can also get your red cup when you order an eligible drink via the drive-thru, the Starbucks mobile app, or Starbucks delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats. Just remember, the supplies are limited, so you should still try to get your order in early if possible!
- There are no size restrictions.
-
Just because the red cup is a certain size, that doesn’t mean your order has to be! That’s because your drink won’t actually come in the red cup — after ordering, you’ll be handed an empty red cup along with your handcrafted beverage in a disposable Starbucks cup. (But don’t forget, you can have future drinks made in your reusable red cup if you bring it with you!)
- You’ll get one cup per holiday drink.
-
That’s right — this isn’t a “one cup per person” operation. If you order three eligible drinks, you can get three cups! (Of course, you still have to pay for any drink you order, so maybe think twice before you order 25 Sugar Cookie Lattes.)
- If you miss out, don’t stress.
-
While it’s true that these red cups are only available one day each year, they’re not the end-all be-all for festive Starbucks merch. For starters, the coffee chain has already switched to its holiday-themed disposable cups, this year featuring red and green plaid as well as ribbon designs inspired by the Starbucks aprons. Further, the brand has a ton of other holiday merch available for purchase, including tumblers, mugs, and ornaments. If you miss out on the red cup freebie, you can always treat yourself to a little consolation prize!
- Be patient!
-
Red Cup Day is one of Starbucks’s busiest days of the year. As such, the customers who are also there for the red cups (or just their daily caffeine) might be stressed, and the people working in the stores are going to be slammed. In the spirit of the holidays, consider spreading good cheer (for yourself and those around you) with some respect and kindness!