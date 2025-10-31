The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If your Stanley shelf is already looking like a winter wonderland, you might want to make some room, because the brand is back at it again. After the success of its 2025 Holiday Happenings drop, the brand is back with another collection that’s wrapping up all the cozy vibes of winter — this time, at Target. Because of course Stanley has another drop — it’s practically part of the brand’s holiday tradition now.

Every detail of the launch leans into the holiday season — cozy, colorful, and the perfect excuse for a midweek Target run. Between the festive patterns and limited-edition designs, it’s giving “hot cocoa in one hand, and Mariah Carey on repeat” energy.

Stanley knows exactly what it’s doing when it comes to feeding fans’ seasonal obsessions. Target’s holiday 2025 Stanleys certainly keep things festive without going overboard — think more holiday chic rather than ugly sweater party. The lineup features four new designs: Candy Cane Twist, with a bold red and white swirl around the bottle that makes it look like it was meant for peppermint mocha season; Strawberry Cream Twist, a soft pink that rivals the classic candy can stripes; Frost Polka Dot, a white base that is dotted in gold which resemble Christmas lights; and Peppermint Polka Dot, a 2010s-era mint green base with silver dotted spots. Each design feels like a different side of holiday spirit (and yes, they’re as cute as they sound).

The collection includes all the usual Stanely favorites — including the Everyday Mug, AeroLight Transit Bottle, and the H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumblers in multiple sizes — all dressed up for the holidays. Whether you’re grabbing a mug for your morning coffee or a tumbler big enough to get you through finals week, these new designs make every sip feel a little more festive.

The collection officially launches in stores Nov. 2 and online the same day at 3 a.m. EST. So whether you’re setting your alarm to shop the site or making a post-class Target stop, these limited-edition tumblers are ready to bring a little extra sparkle to your hydration routine this holiday season — no wrapping paper required.