Friends, the time has come: The holiday food and drink items are arriving. Each year, chain restaurants come up with limited-time seasonal menus to celebrate the end-of-year holidays — and each year, they slap. One of the most highly anticipated holiday menu releases is Dunkin’ (I mean, with festive sweet treats and coffees, can you blame fans?), and Dunkin’s 2025 holiday menu does not disappoint.

Announced on Oct. 29 (because yes, brands are already working on the holidays well before Halloween), the new Dunkin’ seasonal menu is set to hit stores on Nov. 5. Five new items will be introduced: the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, the Berry Sangria Dunkin’ Refresher, the Raspberry Striped Croissant, the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich, and the Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese. Plus, two fan-favorites are returning: the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

“The holidays are one of the most joyful times at Dunkin’, when guests count down for the return of familiar flavors and little moments of comfort,” Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin’, said in a statement about the new menu. “We wanted to capture that spirit with every sip and bite — from the nostalgia of Cookie Butter to the bright flavor of our new Berry Sangria Refresher. After seeing fans make their own Cookie Butter hacks, we knew it was time to make it official with the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte. And because we know how busy the season can be, we created our Bacon Jam lineup to give guests something satisfying and easy to enjoy on the go. It’s a season made for connection, and Dunkin’ is right there with the flavors people love most.”

But that’s not all! Dunkin’ is also getting into the spirit of giving, with options for customers to give back to communities and save money while at it. First up, Dunkin’s Give Joy fundraiser, benefitting the Joy in Childhood Foundation, which, according to its website, provides “the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.” At participating Dunkin’ locations, customers can receive a $1 medium hot coffee coupon with every $1 donated to the fundraiser. Plus, for the dog lovers, with a $16 donation to the foundation, customers can get a limited-edition Dunkin’ Chocolate Frosted Sprinkle or Cold Brew toy from the Dunkin’ 2025 BARK dog toy collection.

And for Dunkin’ Rewards members, the brand is doing a whole two months of special offers:

November 1-15: $2 Pumpkin Loaf with a beverage purchase

Further, Dunkin’ is also getting in the holiday spirit with special packaging, with a gingerbread house design for its Munchkins and matching looks for its coffee cups and donut boxes. The brand also promises more holiday magic in the coming months.