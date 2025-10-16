The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re a winter girl, you know that it’s never too early to begin that holiday shopping… right? (Right!) Luckily, Stanley is making it easier by dropping its first 2025 holiday collection, called Holiday Happenings, early — like, pre-Halloween early. It seems like just yesterday that the brand released its Halloween collection, but remember, you just agreed that it’s never too early!

In case you didn’t know, Stanley 1913 is a cornerstone company when it comes to heavy duty outdoor food storage and drinkware necessities. However, the brand once most familiar with outdoorsmen and blue collar workers has grasped to the reach of the masses. In recent years, the company has been thrust into the limelight due to its near-indestructible Quencher tumbler. Ever since, the stylish drinkware has become a staple for workers and students, which is amazing because hydration is, you know, key.

Stanley has a product for pretty much everyone, regardless of needs and volume preference: water tumblers, travel coffee mugs, wine tumblers, lunch boxes, coolers, and so much more. With countless colors, seasonal variations being released, and massive collaborations happening with the company, it makes sense why it seems that everyone and their dog has a Stanley (or five). The Holiday Happenings collection is no exception, with three new colors being released — they are simply screaming “winter wonderland” with this rollout.

What Does Stanley’s Holiday Happenings Collection Look Like?

Get ready to shine with these new colorways: Port Shimmer is a stunning dusty rose color with a fine shimmering finish, perfect for any pink lover in your life. Ponderosa Shimmer is the new striking teal with a metallic finish, ideal for the upcoming snowy season. Finally, Garnet Shine is a metallic merlot red that is perfect for pairing with any bottle of wine.

One interesting aspect of this holiday collection is that not all new colors are available for the same products. As of publication time, Garnet Shine is only available in Stanley’s Reserve Wine Tumblers and the All Day Slim Bottle. The other two styles can be found on a multitude of Stanley staples, including the Stay-Hot Camp Mug, Adventure Stacking Beer Pink, and Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler.

Currently, the holiday collection can only be shopped directly from the Stanley 1913 website. And you’d better move quickly: As amazing as these new colors are, they are limited edition and are not expected to last long.