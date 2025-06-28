13 Books For Your Summer 2025 Reading List, Picked By Her Campus Writers

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer is the best time of year to open up a new book and get lost in a good story. Whether you’re lying at the beach, trying to make it through a long road trip, or just desperately needing to unplug from your phone, a great book is one of the most important summer essentials. Of course, picking the perfect book to start with is always the most daunting part. Should you pick up the book that’s been sitting on your TBR shelf since last winter? Or, finally buy the BookTok fan-fave that all your friends have been recommending? Should you choose a light-hearted romance or a fast-paced thriller that keeps you up at night? The decisions are endless.

Luckily, the only thing the team at Her Campus loves more than writing a good story is recommending other great stories to the rest of the world. I asked my fellow Her Campus National Writers for their summer 2025 book recommendations, and they gave me the highlights of their summer reads thus far. From new releases, to bestsellers, to hidden gems, the Her Campus team has the perfect recommendations for any reader.

Here are 13 picks from Her Campus National Writers to put on your summer 2025 reading list.

The Love of My Afterlife by Kristy Greenwood

“I really enjoyed this book because it literally feels like watching a rom-com. It’s about a girl who unexpectedly dies, but is given a chance to return to her life, so long as she can find her soulmate. A good mix of silly and romantic!” – Lily O’Neal

Atmosphere by Talor Jenkins Reid

“It’s her newest book and it’s about one of the first female astronauts at NASA in the 1980s. It was a great story and had a romance plot as well.” – Maia Hull

“It’s fast-paced, nerdy, and also a love story (perfect for Pride Month). I seriously cannot put it down. I started reading it during my shifts at the bookstore and 50 pages in, I had to bite the bullet and buy it for myself because I didn’t want to stop reading.” – Catie Scott

The Wives by Taryn Fisher

“I heard so much about this book and it was recommended to me by a friend so I decided to read it. I finished it the day I started it and genuinely could not put it down. I love psychological thrillers and have been in a bit of a reading slump lately, but this book got me right out of it! I was hooked on the first page and would definitely recommend this book if you’re looking for a pageturner with big plot twists. This book honestly had me contemplating literally my *entire* life after I read it.” – Emma Giovanetti

Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart

“This book [is great for] transgender representation and mental health awareness. The connection between Lily and Dunkin is so beautiful; it’s something that most of us need in our lives nowadays. I recommend this book for those who are celebrating Pride Month, who aren’t afraid to stand up on mental health awareness, and are suckers for a happy ending.” – Makalah Wright

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Márquez

“I love reading books considered ‘classic literature,’ which it definitely is, but this book is also the best of what magical realism has to offer. The word choice and syntax is engrossing, the story is intriguing, and the characters are fully formed. I would recommend this book to anyone hoping to get out of a reading slump, as it did for me!” – Eliza Disbrow

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

“Emily Henry has been my favorite author for a few years now, so I read and love pretty much everything she puts out! So far, I’m loving the main character’s personality, the fun banter between characters, and how the plot revolves around journalism and chasing down a story.” – Hanna Blair

Shiver by Maggie Stiefvater

“I haven’t read this book since senior year of high school, but after recently binge-watching all the Twilight movies, I honestly need to re-read this book. If you’re a fan of Bella and Edward, you’ll love Sam and Grace. It’s a trilogy with a fourth standalone book.” – Starr Washington

A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult

“Detailing a shooting occurring at an abortion clinic in Mississippi, seen from multiple different perspectives, this book is such an important novel to read, especially with everything occurring in the world in terms of women’s rights and abortion bans. I was hooked on this book when I read it, and would absolutely recommend it.” – Emma Giovanetti

Bonjour Tristesse by Francoise Sagan

“It’s a classic sad girl summer read, perfect for pretending you’re having a European summer.” – Sydney Flaherty

The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri

“I liked it because it was about a South Asian family immigrating to America and learning how to teach their American-born children their Bengali culture while also respecting that they’re brought up with Western culture.” – Harini Thillaviel

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

“So so good. I’m a huge fan of literary nonfiction and Crying in H Mart is one I would definitely recommend to anyone who loves a memoir, stories about complicated mother-daughter relationships, or just beautiful writing in general.” – Catie Scott

101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Weist

“I purchased this book back around summer 2023, during a time when I started to show interest in self-help books. In this book, author Brianna Wiest shares exactly 101 essays about numerous topics ranging from self-worth, personal growth, purpose, and mental health. As a wellness writer, I always tend to go to this book as inspiration.” – Makalah Wright

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

“It’s the kind of book that takes you away to a quaint beach town for the summer, even if you’re stuck at home. [It] reminded me of a cheesy Hallmark movie in the best way.” – Lily O’Neal