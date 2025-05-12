In case you haven’t heard, summer is right around the corner (but I’m sure the end of finals season and uptick in bikini hauls on TikTok clued you into this fact). To celebrate the start of the hottest season of the year, Starbucks has teamed up with one of the most tropical-chic brands for a line of merch — and let me tell you, Starbucks’s FARM Rio collection is going to put you in the vacation mindset all summer long.

Announced on May 12, the Starbucks x FARM Rio drinkware collection will be sold in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting May 13. For those living a little further south, it will also be available in Starbucks stores across Brazil and certain stores throughout Latin America and the Caribbean starting May 20. The items will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to get them while you can!

Inspired by the bold, beachy aesthetic of the Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand, Starbucks’s FARM Rio merch consists of multiple styles of drinkware, including cold cups, tumblers, and mugs (plus mini cold cup keychains) in five colorful and fun FARM Rio prints.

“We hope these unique prints will brighten our customers’ day, adding a burst of color and happiness to their mornings,” Starbucks product marketing lead Mariana Flores Rios said in a statement about the new collection. “The collection celebrates the rich coffee culture that Starbucks is known for, while incorporating FARM Rio’s artistic flair, making each coffee experience more memorable.”

Here are all the products in this limited-edition lineup:

Starbucks x FARM Rio Banana Mix A bright blue and floral design, this print is available on the 24-ounce stainless cold cup.

Starbucks x FARM Rio Borogodo A take on the Brazilian Portuguese word for “free spirit,” this design evokes FARM Rio’s signature embroidery and beadwork, and is available on the 24-ounce stainless cold cup and the 20-ounce stainless steel water bottle.

Starbucks x FARM Rio Board Banana For the 24-ounce cold cup, this whimsical green and yellow pattern comes with an added bonus of a banana straw topper. S’cute!

Starbucks x FARM Rio Lenco Azulejo Inspired by hand-painted tiles (“azulejo”) that resemble a handkerchief or scarf (“lenco”), this blue and white design features macaws and toucans, both native birds to Brazil. It’s available on the 24-ounce stainless tumbler and the 14-ounce ceramic mug.