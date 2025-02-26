I’m just going to cut right to the chase: On Feb. 24, Starbucks confirmed the coffee chain is cutting a whole slew of drinks from its menu. (Yes, you read that right. I’m as shocked as you.) Come March 4, a total of 13 Starbucks drinks will no longer be available to order.

According to a report from CBS News, the drinks that are getting the boot are the ones that are less commonly purchased by customers, and a company spokesperson said that these cuts “will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

The franchise will continue its typical seasonal drink releases, and it’s almost time for the 2025 spring Starbucks menu. But as fans say hello to those new flavors and treats, we’ll be saying goodbye to a few staples. Sigh. Here’s the dreaded moment we’ve been waiting for, the 13 drinks that Starbucks is getting rid of:

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Creme Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme Frappuccino

White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Starbucks is not leaving you empty handed, though. If you have a favorite drink on this list that’s getting cut, Starbucks baristas do have suggestions for a few replacement orders. For instance, instead of the Iced Matcha Lemonade, you can try the Green Tea Lemonade, or instead of a freshly brewed Royal English Breakfast Latte, you can order the London Fog Latte.

This update comes amid the news that Starbucks would be laying off 1,100 workers as well. According to a Feb. 24 press release, the layoffs, along with the menu cuts, come as the company is trying to take steps toward restructuring and refocusing its goals and mission. By the end of September 2025, even more drinks are expected to be cut. Which ones? That remains to be seen. Fans will just have to wait and see.

For now, BRB, I’m going to Starbucks right now to enjoy a final taste of a Venti Java Chip Frappuccino with extra mocha drizzle — while I still can!