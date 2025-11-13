The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This holiday season, Starbucks’s merch releases have been nothing short of popular among fans, and 2025’s Red Cup Day doesn’t seem to be any different. Following the viral limited-edition Glass Bearista Cold Cup selling out the morning it was stocked in stores — and leaving some fans disappointed with its limited release — it is no secret that fans have been gearing up for Starbucks Red Cup Day 2025 in order to snag another hot commodity.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Red Cup Day, it is the one day each year when Starbucks customers can receive a free, limited-edition reusable cup with the purchase of a holiday drink — but only while supplies last! They’re only available one day out of the year, in a limited supply that will not be restocked. So, with coffee lovers across the country heading to their nearest Starbucks before the sun comes up for the chance to get their Red Cup on Nov. 13, the odds of snagging your own feel next to impossible — unless you’re willing to drop hundreds (or even thousands) on eBay.

With that in mind, whether you preferred to sleep in on Nov. 13, or if you just couldn’t get to a store in time to grab the original, here are some Starbucks Red Cup dupes that still get the job done for bringing festive vibes and holding your favorite sips this holiday season.

Starbucks Starbucks Red Holiday Cup ($40) If you’re still looking for a Starbucks-branded cup this holiday season, this ceramic travel mug from Walmart comes with a gift box, perfect for giving the coffee lover in your life (or yourself) this holiday season. See On Walmart

VacuCraft VacuCraft Red Snowflake Coffee Cup ($20) This coffee cup comes in a cute snowflake pattern, made from biodegradable materials that help the planet stay clean. See On Walmart