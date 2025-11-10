The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

When Starbucks released its holiday drinkware merch collection in stores on Nov. 6, one item in particular went absolutely viral on social media: the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup. The product was entirely sold out the morning that it was released in stores — seemingly due to both the extremely high demand, as well as the fact that most Starbucks stores around the country only had about two cups available in each store.

If you haven’t seen a picture of it yet (because, let’s be honest, the odds of you actually glimpsing one IRL are very low), the Bearista Cup is a 20-ounce glass tumbler shaped like a teddy bear with a dark green beanie, and then the straw for the drink comes out right at the top of the beanie. The bear is even holding its own mini Starbucks cup.

The cup instantly became super popular before it was released in stores. People who wanted to buy it even made plans to line up in front of a Starbucks at 3 a.m. in order to get their hands on one. Many fought hard to get one of these cups, and there are even some videos from stores across the country where people were physically fighting each other to get the last one. But alas, not everyone was able to get one, and unfortunately the company has not announced any plans to restock the popular cup. There are, naturally, resellers on eBay who are selling the cups for hundreds of dollars, even though the original cup was only $29.95 — but, come on, that’s quite the splurge.

If the fight for these cups was too intense for you, or your luck just ran out, but you still love the idea of a teddy bear cup, don’t give up hope! There are a ton of bear cup dupes already out there, so you can still have that cute and cozy holiday vibe.

FantasyFrolic Cute Bear Glass Cup ($19) Walmart has a dupe for the Bearista cup that is almost identical to the Starbucks one, just without the Starbs branding. It’s super cute and also comes in a few other different colors like yellow and black. See On Walmart

spacecityapparelshop via Etsy Tumbler Bear Shaped Cup ($10) This bear cup has the same idea as the Bearista cup, but looks more similar to the kind of honey containers that are shaped like bears. Retro! See On Etsy

Aldi Gingerbread Man Ornament Cup ($5) This cup from Aldi isn’t a bear like the Starbucks cup, but it is an adorable little gingerbread man cup that looks like an ornament! It isn’t on sale until Nov. 12, but this is another great alternative. See On Aldi