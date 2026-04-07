If there’s one thing Starbucks loves to do, it’s innovate. Whether it’s a brand-new menu offering or a spin on a classic, there always seems to be something new going on. And Starbucks’s new April 2026 releases are proof of that.

For starters, on April 7, 2026, Starbucks is introducing a brand-new line of drinks — the Energy Refreshers. “This week’s launch of the new Energy Refreshers expands our refreshment offerings with a customizable energy option crafted in a way only Starbucks can deliver – with caffeine derived from nature, no added synthetic additives and now with B vitamins,” Starbucks’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Channel Development, Erin Silvoy, wrote in a press release announcing the new menu additions. “The new Energy Refreshers provide a boost of caffeine that meets evolving customer needs.”

But if that’s not enough to pique your interest, there’s more, including a new flavor option — mango — along with a limited-edition springtime beverage — the Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso. There’s going to be more to nosh on as well, as Starbucks now carries MUSH Overnight Oats and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites.

Energy and mango and ube, oh my! Here’s everything you need to know about these new additions to the Starbucks menu.

What Are The New Energy Refreshers?

The Energy Refreshers are simply Starbucks’s standard Refreshers with added caffeine from natural sources and vitamin B, according to the company’s press release about the menu addition. Energy Refreshers are available in any flavor — including the classic ones — and can be made with water, lemonade, or coconut milk.

Compared to each size of the original Refreshers, the Energy Refreshers boast an additional 75 mg of caffeine. The Tall Energy Refresher has 100 mg, the Grande has 125 mg, the Venti has 150 mg, and the Trenta has 175 mg. For reference, the average latte has roughly 123 mg of caffeine.

There’s good news, too, for those looking to avoid caffeine, as all Refreshers on the menu may now be ordered caffeine-free as well. Even more good news for Refresher fans, these drinks will be available year-round.

What’s On The Mango Menu?

Starbucks’s new mango menu will also be available year-round, and features mango in a variety of drinks, from Refreshers to lattes. First, there are the mango spins on the standard Refreshers and Energy Refreshers. There’s a Mango Strawberry Refresher, a Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher, a Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher, and the Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher.

On the specialty side, there are the Mango Dream and Mango Dream Energy Refreshers. The Mango Dream will feature mango and strawberry mixed with coconut milk, ice, and strawberry pieces. The Mango Dream Energy Refresher takes this one step further by adding a boost of caffeine and B vitamins.

In case you wanted to make your own mango-flavored creation, you can now add mango cold foam or mango syrup to any Starbucks drink. Or, pick from one of their mango cold foam beverages. Right now, Starbucks is promoting an Iced Mango Cream Matcha and an Iced Mango Cream Chai. The Iced Mango Cream Matcha is a standard Starbucks matcha latte iced with mango cold foam on top — offering a new fruity twist to matcha. The Iced Mango Cream Chai seeks to blend the warm spice of chai with the refreshing, vibrant taste of mango by pairing an iced chai latte with a layer of mango cold foam on top.

The Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso

While ube is still a relatively new addition to the Starbucks menu, its overwhelming popularity has led the coffee chain to introduce a new, limited edition drink featuring the flavor of ube — a nutty, vanilla flavor.

The Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso starts with Starbucks’s Blonde Espresso, mixed with coconut syrup and shaken with ice. From there, it’s mixed with oat milk and topped with a layer of (delightfully purple) ube cold foam.

If you’re interested, be sure to get it quick, as this drink is only expected to be available for a few weeks.

MUSH & SkinnyDipped

To round out these newest Starbucks editions are a few snack items, overnight oats and chocolate covered almonds. The Chocolate Peanut Butter MUSH Overnight Oats will be available at select Starbucks locations, and offer 15 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber per container.

The SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites offer up an indulgent snack of coconut and almonds coated in chocolate without the sugar crash afterwards — with only three grams of sugar per pack.