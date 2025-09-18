Starbucks just confirmed what your group chat has been manifesting all semester: the Apple Crisp lineup is officially back this fall. Starting Oct. 14, the fan-favorite flavor will return to menus nationwide for a limited time, and this year, there’s even a new addition.

The star of the show is the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, a drink that quickly became a fall must-have over the past couple years since it debuted in 2023. But Starbucks isn’t stopping there. The company is also bringing back the Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam and adding a brand-new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam, which sneaks in 15 grams of protein to any grande drink. (ICYMI, Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada will be releasing protein cold foams and protein lattes on its permanent menu starting Sept. 29, but since the Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam is a seasonal offering, it’ll launch on Oct. 14 when the rest of the Apple Crisp lineup is available.)

So watch out, Pumpkin Spice, because Apple Crisp is carving its own corner of the seasonal drink world. It’s perfect for anyone who loves that fall aesthetic and feeling without having to order pumpkin every time.

Starbucks first dipped into the apple game back in 2021 with the Apple Crisp Macchiato, and fans went wild. Since then, Starbucks has tried the flavor in different forms almost every fall — from the aforementioned Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso in 2023 to the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai in 2024. When Starbucks announced the return of the fall menu on Aug. 26 without the Apple Crisp, a lot of fans were shocked and upset to see that the Apple Crisp lineup was not a part of the fall menu. You could say Starbucks’ X notifications were definitely blowing up over the fan-favorite flavor being MIA.

PETITION FOR @Starbucks TO BRING BACK MY APPLE CRISP DRINKS Y U HURT ME LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/Wf5TCcpcXn — Alex 🙂‍↔️🪩 (@socallmedavie) August 26, 2025

Like most seasonal drinks, Apple Crisp won’t be around forever. Starbucks hasn’t announced when it will disappear, but with the winter holiday menu just around the corner, it’s safe to say that supplies are limited. So if you’ve been dreaming about cinnamon, brown sugar, and apple vibes this fall, Oct. 14 is not the day to miss.