There’s something about picking up a Starbucks order on the way to an 8 a.m. lecture that just hits different. But sometimes, it’s way easier to grab something from the mini fridge and get right to class. That’s where Starbucks’ pre-bottled options really come in clutch — you can stock up on them at the grocery store, and then you’re good to go the next time you’re on a time crunch. And now, Starbucks’ new 2024 ready-to-drink beverages are here to expand what you’re able to keep on hand at home.

For those who don’t know, the coffee company has offered select drinks pre-packaged and ready-made in grocery stores all over. In the past, options have included Mocha and Vanilla Frappuccinos, the Caramel Macchiato, and a variety of iced coffees. But on March 28, the beverage giant released new options that are sure to gain some fans.

Starting with the non-dairy drinks, Starbucks released its bottled Oatmilk Frappuccinos in two different flavors: Caramel Waffle Cookie and Dark Chocolate Brownie. The drinks are packaged in simple glass bottles with beautiful leaf details and, of course, the iconic Starbucks logo.

The brand also released a collection of cold brew drinks, which come in 11-ounce cans that have a wave-like design at the top and are solid brown on the bottom half. The new flavors are Vanilla Sweet Cream, Chocolate Cream, and Salted Caramel Cream.

Starbucks

For those who prefer bevvies they can get multiple servings out of, Starbucks has got you there too. The new multi-serve cold brew made with arabica beans comes in two new flavors: Salted Caramel Cream — the saltier option, as the name suggests — and Cold Brew Oatmilk Brown Sugar — naturally, the sweeter option. Both come in 40-ounce brown bottles.

In addition to the new flavors that were released, some of the old favorites have been rebranded. The Starbucks Tripleshot energy drink can now be found in 11-ounce dark green cans with different colored arrows pointing upwards, respective to each flavor. The Doubleshot energy drink also has a new look, as each flavor now comes in a different colored can. The new colors are white, dark brown, orange, and beige.

Be sure to check in grocery stores near you to see if they’ve stocked up on the new options and looks.