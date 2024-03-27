Starbucks Released 2 Drinks With Hot Honey & They Sound Fire

The powers that be at Starbucks are always ushering in new seasons with a drink or two. In the fall, there’s the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Macchiato. Around the winter holidays, they bring back the Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. This spring, Starbucks has already released new lavender offerings — but now, they’re really turning up the heat. In honor of the new season, Starbucks has released two new bevs: the Starbucks Reserve Hot Honey Affogato and the Starbucks Reserve Hot Honey Espresso Martini. And if you’re curious about what’s in Starbucks’ hot honey drinks, or you’re wondering how you can get your hands on one, you’ve come to the right place.

On March 26, Starbucks released the new drinks at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in New York City, Chicago, and Seattle. Unfortunately, since they’re Reserve bevs, they’re not available at any other store. However, Starbucks’ website revealed the ingredients for each drink, so if you’re craving a dash of sweetness and spice but don’t live anywhere near the locations where these concoctions are available, you can at least try to make them at home.

Both drinks are made with wildflower honey infused with chili peppers, hence the name “hot honey.” The Hot Honey Affogato is made with vanilla gelato that is covered with hot honey, an Amarena cherry, Starbucks Reserve espresso, and Scrappy’s orange and firewater bitters. TikTok creator @KatieWantsCoffee shared the drink-making process — and TBH, it doesn’t seem that difficult to make:

The Hot Honey Espresso Martini is a bit different, as it’s just for the girlies ages 21 and older. It’s made with vanilla syrup, hot honey, Starbucks Reserve espresso, and Kalak single malt vodka. This cocktail is served with a spicy-sweet cold foam with black sesame seeds on top.

If you don’t live near a Starbucks Reserve location and don’t feel super confident in your at-home barista skills, don’t worry! Starbucks hinted on its website that something spicy is coming to all Starbucks stores very soon. It’s unclear whether this “something spicy” will have hot honey too, but it certainly sounds like it’s going to pack some heat!