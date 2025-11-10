Right when you think Starbucks is done, the coffee mega-chain just keeps on going. After releasing its 2025 holiday menu on Nov. 6, Starbucks revealed two additional drinks — the fan-favorite Eggnog and Chestnut Praline Lattes — will be added to the lineup come December. This news comes as a great relief for those who have been waiting for one or both of these drinks. So, when exactly are they hitting stores?

Mark your calendars, because the Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte will officially return on Dec. 2. Basically, that means once Thanksgiving ends, you’ll have just a few days to enjoy the last of your fall flavors (ideally in the form of leftover pumpkin pie and stuffing) before you get to fully embrace the festive season with these two drinks.

As a bonus, Starbucks is also going to introduce a new cold foam for the season, the Eggnog Cream Cold Foam. Since Starbucks didn’t announce any new beverages with the reveal of its 2025 holiday menu, this might be as close fans are going to get to a new seasonal drink this time around — and if that isn’t a reason to celebrate, I honestly don’t know what is.

Also hitting Starbucks stores on Dec. 2 is a highly anticipated collab between Starbies and cutesy lifestyle brand Roller Rabbit. TBD on what exactly the merch will look like, but considering those adorable Bearista Cups sold out almost instantly, this release date will be good to have on your radar if you’re looking for some pretty holiday items this year.

Typically, Starbucks holiday menu items are available through the new year and into the first week or two of January. It’s not clear whether the Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte will stay as long as the other holiday menu items, though, considering they’re becoming available almost a full month after the others.

Speaking of the other holiday menu items — they’re out now! While you wait for the eggnog or chestnut flavors to drop, Starbucks fans can enjoy the Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Chai at the moment. Because who doesn’t love kicking off the holidays nice and early?