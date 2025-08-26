For the big autumn lovers, Aug. 26 has been a special date, one that they’ve been looking forward to for weeks. What’s so special about this final Tuesday of August, you ask? It marks the arrival of a new season: Starbucks’s fall menu season, that is. As soon as Starbucks stores opened on this date, fans lined up to place their favorite autumnal orders, from the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte to the adorable little raccoon cake pop. But there was one fall flavor notably absent from the lineup this year, one that many Starbs fans have been waiting all year to be able to taste again: Apple Crisp. So, what happened to the Apple Crisp flavor? Is Starbucks planning to roll it out later this fall, or is it gone for good? Here’s what’s known so far.

For starters, Starbucks’s Apple Crisp flavor first hit the scene in 2021, in the form of the Apple Crisp Macchiato, and to say it was a hit is an understatement. In the years following, more Apple Crisp drinks came out, including the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. So, when Starbucks announced the return of its fall menu, apple fans had multiple drinks they were looking for.

Except… their hopes were dashed when they saw the lineup, and it was devoid of Apple Crisp options. Many took to social media to share their disappointment and frustration.

no apple crisp macchiato this year?? i want so little in this world. pic.twitter.com/g159lGRIhD — lady trash panda 🦝 MCR NJ 🌕 (@sec9586) August 25, 2025

I DON’T CAAAAAAAARE. I’ve been drinking Starbucks since I was a teen. I’m 44. BRING BACK THE APPLE CRISP MACCHIATO. It is the best thing I have ever had. @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/ZJJ5F9SkHI — cheerioo (@cheerioo) August 26, 2025

No apple crisp shaken espresso?! pic.twitter.com/i3k0FyIGmT — augustus seansar (@shaflanagans) August 26, 2025

I was just informed that the Apple Crisp Macchiato is, in fact, not coming back for Fall 2025. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time, and Starbucks you are dead to me. https://t.co/tdZV1NEWjU — Aimee 🎃 (@laimee76) August 25, 2025

Most of the recent social media posts Starbucks has made about its fall menu or the PSL have been inundated with comments demanding answers about Apple Crisp. One commenter wrote, “starbucks please release the apple crisp macchiato for this fall it’s my favorite.” Another added, “but the apple crisp??? that’s the best. i’m not a pumpkin/pecan fan 😭”

Starbucks has yet to publicly address the future of the Apple Crisp flavor as a whole, but the brand’s IG account did respond to a fan comment asking about the whereabouts of the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, saying, “Hello, sorry, this drink is not returning this year, but we’re excited for you to taste the new additions to our Fall menu.”

So, from the sound of it, Apple Crisp fans are out of luck as of right now — but who knows about the future? There’s always another fall season to look forward to.