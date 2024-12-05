Just when you thought Stanley was done releasing new products for the year (like seriously, how many holiday collections and celebrity collabs have they dropped recently?), the fan-favorite drinkware company announced yet *another* release — and this time, it’s an exclusive one with Target, just in time to ring in the New Year.

On Dec. 13, Stanley will drop a new, Target-exclusive collection focused around wellness. The line includes multiple types of beverage vessels (which the brand calls “hydration styles”) as well as five different colorways, which all look like they belong on the shelves of a fantastical candy store: Gumdrop Green, Sour Grape, Pucker Peach, Popsicle Pink, and Popsicle Pink Starburst (which is the same color as the Popsicle Pink, but with some eye-catching metallic stars sprinkled all over).

According to a press release shared to Her Campus by Stanley, this new Target line is meant to “inspire self-care and early intention-setting as we transition into the New Year.” (Because who among us doesn’t like picking up some new merch to kickstart a new goal-setting journey, am I right?) Just picture yourself in a packed gym come January — you won’t ever have to wonder which Stanley is yours if you have one of these exclusive colors!

Below, check out which type of cup is available in which new colorway for Target and Stanley’s wellness collection.

Stanley

30 oz Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler

The newest Stanley to hit shelves, the ProTour is a leakproof option that you can throw in your gym bag without worrying about it spilling all over the place. This one is $35 and comes in the colors Gumdrop Green and Popsicle Pink.

40 oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

The most ubiquitous Stanley is available in Gumdrop Green, Sour Grape, Pucker Peach, and Popsicle Pink Starburst, each at $45.



64 oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

This big gal is available in Sour Grape and Pucker Peach, retailing for $60.



24oz IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle

For a sporty look, this bottle is available in Gumdrop Green, Sour Grape, Pucker Peach, and Popsicle Pink, and will sell for $35.