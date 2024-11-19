The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you are looking for a fun gift for your friend who is super extra, your friend who’s so trendy that they already have everything, or just a friend who loves to stay hydrated in style, look no further than the brand I’m sure you’re already extremely well acquainted with: Stanley! Stanley fans were already thrilled with the brand’s multiple holiday drops, which included gems such as its Sweater Weather collection, Comfort & Joy collection, and a bunch of adorable mini-Stanley ornaments, but now, Stanley fans have a whole new reason to celebrate: a brand-new piece of Stanley holiday merch!

On Nov. 19, Stanley announced a surprise drop of its iconic H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40 oz. Quencher in a brand-new color, the limited-edition “Copper Tinsel,” and it’s pretty festive to say the least.

The brand-new Copper Tinsel Quencher has all the same qualities you know and love from all your other Stanleys: the same convenient straw, handle, 40 oz. of space for your beverage of choice, and insulation features that will keep your drink warm in the winter and cold in the summer. It’s also cup-holder compatible, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. The twist with this one? She is so shimmery and shiny!

The color on this Stanley is truly the best of both worlds: the bronze color keeps it in the “neutrals” family while the shimmer ensures it’s still eye-catching. It makes sense that it was released at the start of the holiday season, so it’ll pair well with any festive outfit from Thanksgiving to the New Year.

This Stanley is available for $45 on Stanley’s website, and it doesn’t appear to be available anywhere else (although the Maple Glow version looks pretty similar and is available at DICK’s and Public Lands). This is a limited-edition item, so get it while you can — although you can only buy two per customer, so if you need to stock up, be sure to recruit some friends to help you shop.