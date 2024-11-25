Here’s How To Get Tyla’s Stanley Cup, Because We All Need More “Water”

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Beware: Stanley’s new limited-edition Tyla Tyger Quencher is about to be released, and it has serious potential to damage your bank account. With its stunning gradient design featuring dark, warm browns and a metallic glow, this tumbler seamlessly balances fashion and functionality. The brown claw marks on the side make it the perfect tumbler choice for those who classify themselves as fierce and bold individuals. From the shimmering bronze accents to the smooth, eye-catching finish, the Tyla Stanley cup is already a favorite among Stanley’s tumblers. Here’s how to get your hands on it.

The Tyla Stanley cup is a 40-ounce tumbler with double-wall vacuum insulation for optimal temperature control, which means it’ll keep drinks iced for two days and cold for 11 hours. It’s the perfect companion to hold your iced coffee on long car rides. Plus, with the FlowState™ three-position lid and reusable straw, it’s the go-to cup to customize your drinking experience. It comes with a custom Stanley x Tyla satin bag, and retails for $60.

But what makes the Tyla Stanley cup really unique is Stanley’s approach to distributing. As with past releases, fans are always eager to get a hold of the latest designs. With increasing demand, Stanley has now organized a more structured and fair process to allow fans to purchase a Tyla Tyger Quencher without all the stress and frustration.

How To Purchase the Tyla Stanley Cup

If you’re eyeing the Tyla Tyger Quencher, here’s how to get your hands on it.

Sign up for notifications. On the Tyla Tyger Quencher product page, click the “Notify Me” button to get notified when the tumbler is available. Mark your calendar. The Tyla Tyger Quencher will be available to purchase on Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. PST on stanley1913.com. Submit your entry. On release day, you’ll receive a notification email with a direct link to enter your purchase request. You’ll be able to submit one entry per person. After entering, you’ll hear back within 24 hours if you have been selected to buy the tumbler.

This tumbler is beyond just a piece of drinkware – it is a fashion accessory. The Tyla Tyger Quencher will add the perfect amount of pop of color and personality to any outfit. This won’t be in stock long, so get yours while you can!