The Stanley Cup takeover of the 2020s cannot be overstated. People wait in line for hours before a store’s opening to guarantee they get their hands on the newest Stanley in different colors or patterns, some merely adding to their already-massive collections spanning multiple cabinets. So, needless to say, Stanley 1913 — as a company and a product — has some *dedicated* fans. But even despite Stanley lovers’ undying affection for their favorite tumbler brand, there was one criticism of it that many wish could be changed. And now, their dreams have come true: a leakproof Stanley is coming.

Look, no matter how much you may love your Stanley, knowing that one wrong move could lead to your water spilling all over a car seat or table full of technology can cause some anxiety. A wet spot on your bag or jeans can ruin your day before it’s even started. But Stanley fans won’t have to deal with that risk for much longer.

On Nov. 25, Stanley announced a leakproof version of the classic Quencher is coming. (just in time for the holidays — how thoughtful!) The new leakproof Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (which doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, so you can just call it the Quencher ProTour) utilizes a leakproof flip straw lid, so you can throw it in your tote or backpack with no hesitation. All you have to do is flip the built-in straw up to sip and snap shut to close. Really, it’s that simple!

Stanley

The Quencher ProTour will be available in 40 oz ($45), 30 oz ($35), 20 oz ($30), and 14 oz ($20), to fulfill any and all hydration needs. It will be found in many different colors, such as the classic Rose Quartz and Cream. It will also be in the new Fade finish, a textured dot pattern for added surface grip for those wanting something a little different — or for those a little on the clumsy side (guilty as charged). The Quencher ProTour will also be part of the company’s co-branded collection with soccer star Lionel Messi, launching on Dec. 3, meaning it will also come in the “Messi GOAT Pink” color.

This new take on the beloved Stanley will be available on Stanley’s website, as well as stores including DICK’S Sporting Goods and Amazon on Dec. 3. It will then arrive at Target in exclusive colorways on Dec. 15 (great for those who want a unique look or simply have no idea where the nearest DICK’S is.)

Currently, you can sign up for a reminder to shop the new Quencher ProTours on Stanley’s website — which might be a good idea, since these are going to be in *high* demand.