Y’all, Stanley is at it again. The fan-favorite drinkware brand is famous for partnering with megawatt celebrities for exclusive product launches, from Olivia Rodrigo to Tyla. Now, the company is adding yet another star to its constellation of collabs: Post Malone.

Stanley announced the partnership on May 12, with an Instagram video showing Posty driving a big yellow Stanley-branded school bus. As Post Malone whips the bus right past a group of waiting schoolchildren, he salutes the camera with a Stanley mug. The video’s caption reads, “Get on board for a hell of a ride.” So rock ‘n’ roll!

“I’ve always been a big fan of Stanley 1913, so being able to collaborate with them has been awesome, Post Malone said in a statement about the partnership. “The whole collection is badass. I’m excited for y’all to see what we made.”

Kate Ridley, Stanley’s chief brand officer, also said in a statement about the collab, “This partnership beautifully merges the innovative quality and creativity our community expects with Post’s authentic and expressive modern country aesthetic. We’ve poured our combined love for style as personal expression into this collection, and we know our consumers will love it as much as we do.”

As of May 12, Stanley has not revealed what, exactly, will be in the collection, but an email about the new collab said, “Embody the spirit of Posty with this gritty collaboration from backwoods to backstage.” Further, along with the announcement of the collab, Stanley is promoting some “icons” from its lineup that fans can buy right now, including the 10-quart Classic Lunch Box in the color Hammertone Green, the 24-ounce Stay-Hot Camp Mug (also in the same green), the 30-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler in Rose Quartz, and the 11.3-liter All Day Julienne Mini Cooler in black. It’s possible these products are a hint of what’s to come in Posty’s lineup — maybe some products that’ll be great for tailgating his concerts?

According to Stanley’s website, the collection will be available starting June 16 at 12 p.m. EST. Fans who are interested in getting their hands on these items can sign up for an email reminder on Stanley’s website.